Ed Sheeran arrives in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.K. pop star Ed Sheeran is now in Taiwan as he makes preparations for his concert scheduled for Saturday (Feb. 3).

As part of his "Mathematics Tour," Sheeran will deliver his second performance in Taiwan at Kaohsiung National Stadium, which can seat 50,000 people. After finishing his concert at the Tokyo Dome in Japan on Wednesday (Jan. 31), he arrived at Kaohsiung International Airport on Thursday (Feb. 1), reported Mirror Media.

He was accompanied by nearly a hundred concert production staff members. The concert equipment and gear were transported directly to Kaohsiung via two chartered Boeing 747 and 744 cargo planes from Japan.

Sheeran was warmly welcomed by enthusiastic fans as soon as he disembarked from the plane and he accepted small gifts and letters from admirers. Known for his friendly and approachable demeanor, he took selfies, held conversations, and greeted fans at the airport.

On Friday (Feb. 2), Sheeran walked around Kaohsiung and posted photos from his adventures on Instagram. Examples of attractions he shared included Love River, Qijin District, Pier-2 Art Center, and Kaohsiung Harbor where a giant yellow rubber duck is floating.



Photos from Ed Sheeran's tour of Kaohsiung, including a giant rubber duck. (Instagram, Ed Sheeran photos)

For the Kaohsiung concert, fellow U.K. singer and songwriter Calum Scott has been invited to perform as the opening act. This marks Scott's first visit to Taiwan in six years since his debut.

The news of his appearance created a significant buzz online. Scott arrived at the airport together with Sheeran.

Known in Taiwan as "Redhead Ed" (紅髮艾德), Sheeran became the first British artist to receive the "Gold BRIT Billion Award" for 10 billion streams in the U.K., in October, per Digital Music News. He first performed in Taiwan at Taoyuan City in 2019, after having canceled a previously scheduled concert in the country in 2017 due to a bicycle accident.

According to Kham Ticketing, doors open at 4 p.m. and the show will start with Scott's performance at 7 p.m. There will be an intermission at 7:45 p.m. to prepare the stage for the main act and Sheeran will start his performance at 8:15 p.m.