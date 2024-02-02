Business leader urges government to step up Taiwan’s green energy efforts

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Swancor Renewable Energy Chair Lucas Lin (林雍堯) spoke about how Taiwan could improve its green energy efforts at the Think ESG Master Forum on Monday (Jan. 29).

Hosted by Taipei Fubon Bank, the forum serves as a platform to discuss green energy and promote sustainability. Nearly 400 participants attended, including directors, business partners, and executives.

Lin recounted his experience at the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, in December, and spoke about how Taiwan could improve its green energy efforts. He emphasized the importance of climate finance and said more countries were setting specific energy goals.

However, Lin said that because of Taiwan’s heavy reliance on imported oil and fossil fuels, the country should consider innovative ways to reduce reliance, as per COP28’s measures.

With Taiwan's government setting a policy goal for offshore wind power to account for 60% of renewable energy generation by 2050, Lin stressed the importance of funding wind power.

Taipei Fubon Bank Executive Vice President Sheila Chuang (莊慧玫) said in addition to developing green credit, the bank provides financial resources for businesses with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) potential.

Fubon said it found in a survey last year of 1,158 small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) that the top three issues were Taiwan’s sustainable development policies (62%), net-zero emissions (47%), and carbon tariffs (37%). This is consistent with the bank's 2022 survey results and shows that SMEs continue to pay attention to sustainability trends.

Since 2022, Taipei Fubon Bank has held the Think ESG Master Forum five times, with more than 300 companies participating and 1,600 attendees. The bank intends to be a leader in sustainable finance and green transformation.