Network-Attached Storage Market A Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Growth in Future

The global network-attached storage market revenue was around US$ 25.6 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 96.1 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

Network-attached storage market development shows heterogeneous clients approved network users and the capability to retrieve and store data from a central place. NAS systems are now necessary for data backup methods in addition to allowing remote work. A dependable and strong backup solution is crucial given the rising amounts of essential data that both enterprises and individuals are producing.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The network-attached storage market is anticipated to notice notable growth because of the surge in the usage of mobile computing devices with increasing data generation and driving the demand and growth of NAS devices and related solutions.

– The performance-related issues related to network-attached storage (NAS) systems restrict the growth of the network-attached storage market.

– The surge in demand for hybrid cloud storage is anticipated to provide a lucrative opportunity for the network-attached storage market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has presented both opportunities and challenges for the network-attached storage market. While supply chain disturbances have led to delays and other problems for some manufacturers, the augmented demand for network-attached storage has created new opportunities for development and growth in the industry.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the global network-attached storage market in terms of revenue. The region has noticed the rise in demand for NAS solutions due to expanded connected devices, digital infrastructure, the volumes of data from enterprises, and the growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions. Also, NAS plays a necessary part in the data center storage space. Therefore, the presence of large numbers of data centers in the U.S. demonstrates to be one of the necessary factors for the sale of NAS across the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This positive growth rate is anticipated due to the rising capacity volume within the decentralized storage networks, with hundreds of petabytes being onboarded, which might increase demand for the network-attached storage market.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global network-attached storage market are: –

– Dell Technologies

– NetApp, Inc.

– Hitachi Ltd.

– Western Digital Corporation

– Seagate Technology PLC

– Netgear Inc.

– Synology Inc.

– IBM Corporation

– Buffalo Technology

– Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP.

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global network-attached storage market segmentation focuses on Storage Solution, Product, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Segmentation based on Storage Solution

– Scale up (NAS)

– Scale-out (NAS)

Segmentation based on Product

– Enterprise

– Midmarket

Segmentation based on Industry Vertical

– Others

– BFSI

– Healthcare

– Retail and E-commerce

– IT and Telecom

– Automotive

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

