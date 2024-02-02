India Warehouse Automation Market Industry Experts Forecast Unprecedented Revenue Surge in Market Outlook 2024-2032

According to the most recent report from Report Ocean, titled “India Warehouse Automation Market” insights and assessments are derived from authentic consultations with key stakeholders such as CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors. This study serves as a comprehensive guide for conducting a thorough examination of the global industry, target market, competition, and various influencing factors. Ask for Free Sample Report

The “India Warehouse Automation Market” report provides a quantitative analysis of the relevant industry, utilizing data-driven research to identify pertinent patterns from public records. Furthermore, it offers predictions for the market sector’s growth within the specified period (2024-2032). To delineate, characterize, and analyze sales volume, rates, competitive aspects, market share, and development strategies for the years up to 2032, the research focuses on major global market manufacturers.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND18

Global India Warehouse Automation Market Analysis and Growth Forecast:

In 2019, the warehouse automation market in India was valued at INR 202 Billion. It is expected that the market will expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~13.38% during the 2020-2024 period, to reach a value of INR 421.50 Billion by 2024.

Over the last few years, India has been witnessing a rapid growth in the adoption of warehouse automation technologies by different sectors and industries including logistics units, manufacturing units, e-commerce sectors, automobile and retail industries.

Market insights:

Growth in e-retail operations and the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) facilitated the expansion of the warehouse automation market in India. Moreover, the evolution of advanced technological solutions in India like the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI), Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Blockchain, and their application in warehousing, are impelling warehouse and supply-chain operators to adopt automated systems.

The implementation of warehouse automation systems benefits supply-chain operators by way of reducing operating costs and labor charges, and allowing inventory transparency. However, with the growing popularity of warehouse automation, corporations are downscaling their workforce on account of replacing laborers with robotics. This is contributing to the escalating unemployment rate in the country. Installation and maintenance costs of automated warehousing systems are quite high, which may stand as an obstacle for the growth of the market.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND18

Insights about competition in the market:

The warehouse automation market is highly fragmented. It is driven by small organizations, new in the market, like Addverb Technologies Private Limited, Falcon Autotech Private Limited and Grey Orange India Private Limited. The players are mostly of identical financial strength, and many of them offer differentiated warehousing solutions. Grey Orange is a leading provider of AGV and AMR solutions in the market, whereas Falcon Autotech and Addverb Technologies provide warehouse management software (WMS) to their clients.

These companies offer warehouse automation solutions to major clients like Asian Paints Limited, Flipkart Private Limited, Amazon India Limited, Coca-Cola India Private Limited, and Hindustan Unilever Limited; operating in different sectors in India. With technological innovations and advancements in the market, companies intend to expand their verticals in other warehousing solutions as well. With the extension of their service and solution offerings, players will have better opportunities at netting greater shares in the market. Therefore, within a few years, an intense industrial rivalry may be anticipated among players in the warehouse automation market in India.

Companies covered:

Addverb Technologies Private Limited

Armstrong Machine Builders Private Limited

Falcon Autotech Private Limited

Godrej Consoveyo Logistics Automation Limited

Hinditron Services Private Limited

The Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Limited

Vega Conveyors & Automation Private Limited

Bastian Solutions India Private Limited

Grey Orange India Private Limited

To Access Additional Business Strategies, Request a Complimentary Sample Report @ –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND18

Report Components

Market Synopsis: This section encapsulates the present market scenario and outlines the industry’s scope. It includes a comprehensive analysis of key segments such as product types, applications, and regions, with revenue and sales forecasts provided as part of this overview.

Competitive Landscape: Illuminating the market’s competitive terrain, this section presents an in-depth analysis of manufacturers, offering insights into individual players’ revenue and sales figures. Additionally, it encompasses noteworthy details on mergers, acquisitions, and industry investments.

Regional Analysis: Providing an overview of market revenue, sales, and shares across major regions and sub-regions, this segment also explores the pricing structure, sales growth rate, and other crucial estimations.

Company Profiles: This section provides strategic business insights about key firms operating within the market landscape. It covers product specifications, revenue shares, and portfolios of these major companies.

The Analysis Objectives of the Report are:

To determine the size of the Market by identifying its sub-segments.

To research the key players and analyze their growth strategies.

To assess the size and value of the Market based on key regions.

To analyze the Market in terms of growth trends, potential, and participation in the overall sector.

To investigate the Market size (volume and value) from the company, key regions/countries, goods and applications, and background data.

Primary Market manufacturers to specify, clarify, and analyze the product sales volume, value, market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis, and future development plans.

To investigate market competitive developments such as market expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

What is new in 2024?

– Major developments that can change the business landscape as well as market forecasts.

– Addition/refinement in segmentation–Increase in depth or width of segmentation of the market.

– Coverage of new market players and change in the market share of existing players of the market.

– Updated financial information and product portfolios of players operating in the market.

– Updated market developments of the profiled players.

– Any new data points/analysis (frameworks) which was not present in the previous version of the report

Request full Report –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND18

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us/