Barcode Printers Market Update Companies Showing Sign of Enormous Growth

The global barcode printers market revenue was around US$ 3,758.6 million in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 13,510.6 million by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

A barcode printer is a kind of peripheral computer device that is utilized to print barcode labels or tags that are attached to or printed on objects. Barcode printers are faster than other types of printers and have a more extended service life.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The rise in the usage of barcode printers for facilitating logistics processes is propelling the growth of the barcode printer market.

– Also, barcode printers deliver an efficient method to monitor products as they move via the supply chain, they also assist in the storage of serial numbers to manage information as the product moves via various channels, thereby boosting the adoption of barcode printers. All these factors are expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

– One of the major hindering factors for the growth of the barcode printers market is the initial investment cost, which can be important for high-quality industrial-grade printers.

– The usage of wireless technology allows monitoring and remote management of barcode printers. These factors are expected to expand the growth of the barcode printers market in the future.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant influence on the barcode printers market. Different industries have been impacted by the pandemic, including retail, automotive, sports and entertainment, and education. The major industry players were focusing on generating and maintaining revenue to stay functioning.

The pandemic led to disturbances in global supply chains, impacting the availability of components and raw materials required for barcode printer manufacturing. This resulted in slowed delivery times and production for barcode printers, causing challenges for both consumers and manufacturers.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the global barcode printers market in terms of revenue. This is attributed to that, North America has a well-established retail industry, developed supply chain and logistics management systems, and a high rate of barcoding technology adoption across numerous sectors. The technical advancements, the presence of important market players in the region, and a strong infrastructure all contribute to the dominance of the barcode printers industry of the region. Also, the growing development of the e-commerce business in North America pushed the demand for barcode printers for order processing and sufficient inventory management.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global barcode printers market are: –

– AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION

– Canon Inc.

– Dascom

– Honeywell International Inc.

– Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd.

– Printronix

– SATO Holdings Corporation

– Zebra Technologies Corp

– Toshiba Tec Corporation

– Stallion Systems & Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global barcode printers market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Printing Type, End-user Industry, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product Type

– Desktop Printer

– Mobile Printer

– Industrial Printer

Segmentation based on Printing Type

– Thermal Transfer

– Direct Thermal

– Others

Segmentation based on End-user Industry

– Manufacturing

– Retail

– Transportation and Logistics

– Healthcare

– Other

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

