Super Junction MOSFET Market Demand Analysis and Projected huge Growth by 2032

The global super junction MOSFET market revenue was around US$ 2.6 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 10.4 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

The super junction MOSFET (SJ-MOSFET) is an evolved version of the conventional metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) developed to improve its on-state performance and handle specific constraints of conventional planar MOSFETs. Its exceptional feature lies in the alternating P-N junction facility within the drift region, allowing enhanced charge balancing and decreased on-resistance. This special design assigns the super junction MOSFET to reach higher voltage ratings and show superior shifting characteristics, making it highly appropriate for high-power applications.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The super junction MOSFET market is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period because of the expanded dependence on machinery and electrical equipment and the rise in focus on power saving.

– The complicated fabrication procedure related to super junction MOSFETs hinders the growth of the market during the forecast period.

– The super junction MOSFET market opportunity is expected to profit from the rise in the transition towards electric vehicles (EVs) during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive influence on the super junction MOSFETs due to the rise in the demand for power electronics elements in healthcare infrastructure and medical devices. SJ-MOSFETs played a vital role in critical applications, contributing to enhanced patient care and medical equipment as the healthcare sector rapidly adjusted to new challenges.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, Asia-Pacific dominated the global super junction MOSFET market in terms of revenue and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period because of the rise in electric vehicles, infrastructure of charging points, and industrial systems.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global super junction MOSFET market are: –

– Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

– Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

– IceMOS Technology Ltd.

– Infineon Technologies AG

– Magnachip

– PANJIT

– ROHM CO., LTD.

– STMicroelectronics

– Toshiba Corporation

– Vishay Intertechnology

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global super junction MOSFET market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

– Through Hole Type (THT)

– Surface Mount Type (SMT)

Segmentation based on Application

– Energy and Power

– Consumer Electronics

– Inverter and UPS

– Electric Vehicle

– Industrial System

– Others

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

