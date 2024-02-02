Cold front to arrive in north Taiwan on Lunar New Year's Eve

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A cold front will arrive in northern Taiwan on Feb. 6 that will bring colder and wetter weather in the final days leading up to the Lunar New Year, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The CWA said the northeast monsoon will strengthen slightly on Friday and Saturday (Feb. 2-3), bringing brief rain and cooler temperatures to the north, while other areas will have partly cloudy to sunny conditions.

On Sunday (Feb. 4), the northeasterly monsoon is expected to weaken, resulting in "warm and comfortable" weather with sunshine throughout Taiwan.

On Monday (Feb. 5), there will be a chance of rain in the north and east, especially during the first half of the day.

The CWA forecasts on Feb. 6, cold air will move southward cooling north Taiwan. Rainfall will decrease in the north and east, while other areas will experience partly cloudy to sunny conditions.

From Feb. 7-8, the cold air will intensify, potentially reaching the level of a continental cold air mass. North Taiwan will experience colder weather, and temperatures will gradually decrease in other regions as well.

In addition, a cloud system from southern China will move eastward leading to increased rainfall in the north and northeast, with a higher probability of rain in other areas.