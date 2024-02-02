Wastewater found in ditch in New Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Wastewater was found in a ditch in New Taipei's Ganlinpi, Tucheng District in the past few days, according to reports.

The New Taipei Environmental Protection Department (EPD) said it received reports of water pollution in a ditch in Ganlinpi on Monday (Jan. 29) and Tuesday (Jan. 30), per CNA. Parts of the ditch contained a foamy substance and gave off a stench, the agency said.

After an investigation on Wednesday (Jan. 31), the EPD found out that the contaminated water came from Lian Sin Resource Technology, a recycling company, per Liberty Times.

Employees admitted to dumping wastewater into the river. The company cleaned its food waste bins and the factory floor with a cleaning solution but failed to properly dispose of the wastewater, the EPD explained.

The company was ordered to stop the discharge immediately and personnel were dispatched for cleanup.

The EPD said the dumping violated Article 30 of the Water Pollution Control Act. The fine could be up to NT$3 million (US$96,029), it added.

The EPD also reminded the public that any unscrupulous businesses causing environmental pollution will face strict consequences and no leniency will be granted. If citizens find pollution, they can call the 1999 Citizen Service Hotline to report and provide clues.