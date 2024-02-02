Taiwan envoy urges UK to help counter Chinese aggression

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan envoy to the U.K. Yao Chin-hsiang (姚金祥) called on the U.K. and other Western allies to help deter Chinese aggression against Taiwan during a Council on Geostrategy public panel event on Tuesday (Jan. 30).

The U.K. should continue expressing concern about peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo, and actively take concrete actions to defend the freedom of navigation in the region, Yao said, per CNA.

He mentioned that if the Taiwan Strait were to face a Chinese military blockade, it would not only have a catastrophic impact on global economic and trade activities but would also harm China significantly. It is essential for the U.K. and its allies to make it clear to China that it recognizes this reality, the representative said.

Taiwan aspires to be a force for good in the world, Yao said, and therefore, it has a responsibility to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. He noted that President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德) has said in addition to strengthening national defense, he would seek to engage in cross-strait dialogue based on dignity and equality.

Yao highlighted the unprecedented level of interference from Beijing on Taiwan's election. The fact that Taiwan had to remain vigilant and resist military and economic coercion serves as a valuable reminder of authoritarian expansion for the more than 60 countries preparing for their elections, he said, adding that Taiwan is willing to share its experiences with them.