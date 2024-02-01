Esoteric Testing Market 2024 Size, Share, CAGR, Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis and Forecasts to 2032

The global esoteric testing market revenue was around US$ 24.2 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 68.5 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

Esoteric tests are specialist laboratory processes that are not often presented in regular clinical labs. Due to their complexity, the rarity of the disorders they analyze, or the specialist knowledge required to analyze the data, are often carried out in specialized labs.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The innovation and growth in the diagnostic industry to produce developed esoteric tests because of the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases boosts the growth of the esoteric testing market.

– The growth of the market is anticipated to be pushed by emerging markets, due to the availability of enhanced healthcare infrastructure, the rise in unmet healthcare requirements, and the increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases and other diseases where esoteric tests are necessary.

– Technological improvements like the development of more accurate and faster esoteric testing procedures, and instruments are propelling the expansion of the esoteric testing market.

– The surge in demand for personalized medicine and the rise in the number of diagnostic tests are the major factors that propel the growth of the esoteric testing market.

– The lack of skilled lab technicians and the high cost of esoteric testing restrict the adoption of esoteric testing products and negatively influence the growth of the esoteric testing market.

– The rise in several diagnostic tests, the improvement of esoteric DNA sequencing technologies in specific medicine, and the growth in awareness among the population for early disease diagnosis led to improvements in the esoteric testing sector, therefore, delivering opportunities for the esoteric testing market.

Impact of COVID-19

The growth of the global esoteric testing market has seen a drop in its speed, due to the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the first of 2020, companies encountered specific logistic and operational challenges due to the implementation of lockdowns. Yet, with the massive inflow of COVID-19 patients and huge demand for mass-scale diagnosis in different regions, companies escalated and shifted their focus from esoteric tests to diagnostic offerings for COVID-19.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the global esoteric testing market in terms of revenue and is anticipated to maintain its position during the forecast period because of the rise in the prevalence of chronic disease and the increase in technological advancement and diagnostic tests for esoteric testing in the region.

Also, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to show the fastest growth during the forecast period because of the rise in government initiatives for diagnostic services, the increase in the prevalence of diabetes, and the development of the medical technology industry.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global esoteric testing market are: –

– Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

– ARUP Laboratories

– Opko Health, Inc.

– Quest Diagnostics Inc.

– F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

– Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research

– Stanford Health Care

– Healius Limited

– Athena Esoterix, LLC

– Sonic Healthcare Limited

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global esoteric testing market segmentation focuses on Type, Technology, End User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

– Infectious Disease Testing

– Oncology Testing

– Endocrinology Testing

– Genetic Testing

– Toxicology Testing

– Immunology Testing

– Neurology Testing

– Other Testings

Segmentation based on Technology

– Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay

– Chemiluminescence Immunoassay

– Mass Spectrometry

– Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction

– DNA Sequencing

– Flow Cytometry

– Other Technologies

Segmentation based on End User

– Hospital-based Laboratories

– Independent and Reference Laboratories

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

