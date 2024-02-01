CBD Pouches Market Growth Analysis 2024, Industry Size-Share, Regional Outlook, Top Players, Business Revenues, forecast to 2032

The global CBD pouches market revenue was around US$ 133.8 million in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 721.8 million by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.9% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

CBD pouches are small pre-portioned pouches or packages including cannabidiol (CBD). CBD is a non-intoxicating compound located in the cannabis plant and is known for its likely therapeutic benefits, including stress relief, relaxation, and pain management. CBD pouches generally include CBD-infused material like a blend of natural flavors, hemp-derived CBD, and sometimes other ingredients like terpenes. They are created to be convenient, discreet, and easy to utilize.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The consumers are accepting CBD and are ready to try CBD-infused products and pouches. This growing acceptance has developed the potential consumer ground for CBD pouches, propelling the growth of the market.

– The availability of diverse product alternatives like CBD pouches allows to attract new customers and raise the demand in the CBD pouches market.

– The eco-friendly packaging materials or unique colors and shapes can attract consumers and communicate a sense of innovation and sustainability. These factors are expected to increase the CBD pouches market in the future.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant influence on the CBD pouches market. The pandemic showed shifts in consumer priorities and behavior. Some individuals decreased discretionary spending, leading to a drop in CBD product purchases.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted regulatory timelines and priorities, possibly affecting the introduction of new CBD pouches or the development of the market into certain areas.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the global CBD pouches market in terms of revenue. The CBD pouches industry in North America is growing rapidly because of a variety of factors. The rising public knowledge of the possible health benefits of CBD, together with the legalization of hemp-derived CBD products in multiple countries, has created a beneficial environment for regional market growth.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global CBD pouches market are: –

– Metolius Hemp Company

– Canni Hemp Co.

– Canndid

– Cannadips CBD

– The Snus Brothers

– Nico’s Pouches

– Nicopods ehf

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global CBD pouches market segmentation focuses on CBD Pouches Content, Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on CBD Pouches Content

– Up to 10mg

– 10mg – 20mg

– Others

Segmentation based on Type

– Flavored

– Unflavored

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

– Online

– Offline

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

