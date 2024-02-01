Shoulder Arthroscopy Market Size, 2024 Industry Growth Statistics, Future Demand, Latest Innovation, Share Estimation and 2032

The global shoulder arthroscopy market revenue was around US$ 432.5 million in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 712.1 million by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

Arthroscopy of the shoulder is a surgical process in which a small camera, called an arthroscope, is utilized to repair or examine tissues within or around the shoulder joint. The camera is placed into the shoulder via a small incision in the skin. The process involves the usage of different high-quality instruments and equipment which are minimally intrusive. Instruments like power shaver systems, arthroscopes, arthroscopic implants, radio frequency (RF) systems, fluid management systems, visualization systems, and others are utilized for carrying out the procedure.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The growth of the shoulder arthroscopy market is majorly propelled by the rise in the incidence of sports injuries, technological improvement in arthroscopy instruments, and the surge in the aging population.

– The increase in research and development activities by market key players and the rise in technological improvement in the field of shoulder arthroscopy fuel the growth of the market.

– The rise in demand for minimally invasive surgeries and the surge in the aging population further drive the growth of the market.

– The products, surgery, and other related costs increase the overall cost of surgery. Therefore, the high cost of shoulder arthroscopy hinders the growth of the shoulder arthroscopy market.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the global shoulder arthroscopy market in terms of revenue because of the rising prevalence of shoulder-related conditions and injuries like osteoarthritis and rotator cuff tears. In addition, patients are seeking less invasive procedures that deliver less pain and faster recovery times, propelling the growth of the market. On the other hand, arthroscopically developed technologies like specialized tools and HD cameras, have enhanced the efficiency and accuracy of shoulder procedures. This has made surgeons more likely to utilize these methods, leading to further growth in the shoulder arthroscopy market.

Also, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The development in this region is majorly attributed to the high prevalence of shoulder injury cases and the huge population. In addition, people are becoming conscious of the benefits of minimally invasive surgery, which is leading to more and more people and healthcare providers utilizing these techniques.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global shoulder arthroscopy market are: –

– Arthrex, Inc.

– Stryker Corporation.

– ConMed Corporation

– GPC Medical Ltd.

– Johnson & Johnson

– Star Sports Medicine Co., Ltd.

– Osteocare Medical Pvt Ltd.

– Biotek

– Sironixmedtech

– Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG.

– Smith & Nephew

– Zimmer Biomet

– Richard Wolf

– Olympus

– Cannuflow

– EndoMed Systems

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global shoulder arthroscopy market segmentation focuses on End User, Product Type, Indication, and Region.

Segmentation based on End User

– Hospitals

– Ambulatory Surgical Centers

– Other

Segmentation based on Product Type

– Arthroscopes

– Power shaver systems

– Shoulder arthroscopic implants

– Arthroscopic systems

– Others

Segmentation based on Indication

– Rotator cuff tears

– Shoulder instability or dislocation

– Frozen shoulder

– Shoulder impingement syndrome

– Others

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

