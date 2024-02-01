Patented Drugs Market, Size Estimation, Share 2024, Top Players, Revenue, Forthcoming Status and Forecast to 2032

The global patented drugs market revenue was around US$ 814.4 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 1,456.5 billion by 2032 is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

A patent is a form of legal protection granted by a government authority to inventors for their novel innovations. Different government authorities like the European Patent Office (EPO), U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), and China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) grant legal protection and exclusivity to inventive medicines produced by pharmaceutical companies known as patented drugs.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The expansion of the patented drugs industry is propelled by the rise in research and development activities for novel medication development, the increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and respiratory disorders, and the increase in approvals of novel drugs.

– Pharmaceutical companies fund post-approval research and development activities to extend the therapeutic applications of their patented drugs and explore combination therapies or create new formulations. These strategies desire to improve the clinical advantages of existing drugs, develop their patent protection, and further propel the growth of the market.

– The rise in product approvals by regulatory authorities also pushes the growth of the global patented drugs market.

– The growth of the patented drugs market is anticipated to be caused by the rise in associations between pharmaceutical companies for the commercialization and manufacturing of patented drugs. This, in turn, contributes toward the development of the patented drugs market.

– The limited patent period and high cost of patented drugs hinder the growth of the global patented drugs market.

Impact of COVID-19

The patented drugs market development was moderate during the lockdown period because of patent application filing for COVID-19 vaccines, disturbance in the supply of pharmaceutical drugs, and postponement in research projects. However, the market is developing post-pandemic due to the rise in demand for patented drugs.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the global patented drugs market in terms of revenue and is anticipated to maintain its lead during the forecast period because of the easy accessibility of medications, the increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, the rise in adoption of patented drugs, and strong presence of market players.

Also, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to show the fastest growth during the forecast period because of the rise in patent application filing by China and Japan, the increase in the prevalence of diabetes, and the expansion of the pharmaceutical industry.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global patented drugs market are: –

– AbbVie Inc.

– Amgen Inc.

– Pfizer Inc.

– Novartis AG

– AstraZeneca plc

– Bayer AG

– Johnson & Johnson

– F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

– Astellas Pharma Inc.

– Biogen

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global patented drugs market segmentation focuses on Distribution Channel, Dosage Form, Indication, and Region.

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

– Hospital Pharmacies

– Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies

– Online Pharmacies

Segmentation based on Dosage Form

– Solid Drug Product

– Liquid Drug Product

– Others

Segmentation based on Indication

– Cardiovascular Diseases

– Cancer

– Autoimmune Diseases

– Others

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

