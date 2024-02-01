Constipation Treatment Market 2024 Size Estimate, Industry Overview, Key Technology, Segments, SWOT Analysis, and Forecast Research Report 2032

The global constipation treatment market revenue was around US$ 5.9 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 10.1 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

Constipation is a condition indicated by irregular passage of stool, often resulting in hard, dry, and painful bowel movements. It happens when the muscles in the intestines are not moving waste via the digestive system, causing stool to become difficult and compacted to eliminate.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The rise in several adoptions of key strategies like product approval, product launches, and others by market players who manufacture drugs for constipation treatment propels the expansion of the market.

– The rise in several research and development activities and the increase in several clinical trials for constipation treatment drugs are anticipated to boost the growth of the global constipation treatment market during the forecast period.

– The rise in the prevalence of chronic idiopathic constipation, opioid-induced constipation (OIC), and irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) is expected to raise the demand for constipation treatment drugs. Therefore, this factor is expected to propel the growth of the constipation treatment market.

– The preference of the population toward utilizing natural remedies, dietary shifts, or home remedies to treat their constipation rather than depending on pharmaceutical products is anticipated to hamper the growth of the global constipation treatment market.

– The surge in the adoption of key strategies like business development, agreements, and others by market players in the constipation treatment market is expected to push the growth of the constipation treatment market.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a causality for industry stakeholders and governments. On one hand, policymakers are burdened with the responsibility to elevate the medical infrastructure to satisfy the drastically transforming requirements of the pandemic. On the other hand, keeping a healthy flow of money and finances seems to be an insurmountable challenge.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the global constipation treatment market in terms of revenue and is anticipated to maintain its lead during the forecast period because of the rise in the number of populations dealing with constipation and the high presence of market players who produce constipation drugs.

Also, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to show the fastest growth during the forecast period because of the rise in awareness among people about treatment for constipation, the increase in the availability of drugs, and the growth in the prevalence of constipation.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global constipation treatment market are: –

– Salix Pharma (Bausch Health)

– Takeda Pharmaceutical

– AbbVie

– Abbott

– Sanofi

– Bayer AG

– AstraZeneca plc.

– Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

– Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

– Ardelyx.

– Other prominent companies

Segmentation Outline

The global constipation treatment market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Disease Type, Prescription Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product Type

– Others

– Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists

– Laxative

– Chloride Channel-2 Activator

– Guanylate Cyclase-C (GC-C) Agonist

Segmentation based on Disease Type

– Opioid-Induced Constipation

– Chronic Idiopathic Constipation

– Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation

Segmentation based on Prescription Type

– Prescribed Drugs

– Over-the-Counter Drugs

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

– Online Pharmacy

– Drug Store and Retail Pharmacy

– Others

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

