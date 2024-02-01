Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Wanted man crashes into police car in Taiwan's Taoyuan

4 officers injured in arrest, man surnamed Gu wanted on fraud charges

  181
By Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2024/02/01 19:34
Police break the window of a wanted man who crashed into a police vehicle in Taoyuan on Thursday. (SETN screenshot)

Police break the window of a wanted man who crashed into a police vehicle in Taoyuan on Thursday. (SETN screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four police officers were injured after a wanted man who led police on a high-speed chase and rammed into a police car was apprehended on Thursday (Feb. 1) in Taoyuan.

The wanted man, surnamed Gu (古), was in his black sedan when stopped by police but set off at speed the wrong way down Yiwen 2nd Street. Police set up a roadblock at an intersection but the 48-year-old ploughed into one of the police vehicles.

A police officer identified by a SETN news report as Wang Xiao-ci (王孝慈) was in the passenger seat of the police vehicle. He was slightly concussed by the collision and fainted after getting out of the car.

Nevertheless, he managed to quickly recover and assist his colleagues as they smashed Gu’s car window and dragged him out of the car. Gu was arrested and his case is under investigation.

Four police officers were reportedly injured in the incident, though none of the injuries were serious. Gu, who is wanted for fraud, was not injured.

Wanted man crashes into police car in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Wanted man crashes into police car in Taiwan's Taoyuan
A wanted man surnamed Gu is arrested; and a photo of police officer injury. (SETN screenshots)
Taoyuan
Wang Xia-ci (王孝慈)
high-speed chase
Yiwen 2nd Street
fraud

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Taoyuan Airport cancels 2 flights due to dense fog
Taiwan Taoyuan Airport cancels 2 flights due to dense fog
2024/02/01 10:52
Taiwan Taoyuan Airport expects 1.16 million travelers over Lunar New Year
Taiwan Taoyuan Airport expects 1.16 million travelers over Lunar New Year
2024/01/31 16:38
Taiwan EVA Air pilots call off strike
Taiwan EVA Air pilots call off strike
2024/01/28 23:44
Taiwan court sentences US man to jail for ammo in luggage at airport
Taiwan court sentences US man to jail for ammo in luggage at airport
2024/01/28 17:13
Kaohsiung police rappel down building to bust alleged fraud ring
Kaohsiung police rappel down building to bust alleged fraud ring
2024/01/27 17:36