Wanted man crashes into police car in Taiwan's Taoyuan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four police officers were injured after a wanted man who led police on a high-speed chase and rammed into a police car was apprehended on Thursday (Feb. 1) in Taoyuan.

The wanted man, surnamed Gu (古), was in his black sedan when stopped by police but set off at speed the wrong way down Yiwen 2nd Street. Police set up a roadblock at an intersection but the 48-year-old ploughed into one of the police vehicles.

A police officer identified by a SETN news report as Wang Xiao-ci (王孝慈) was in the passenger seat of the police vehicle. He was slightly concussed by the collision and fainted after getting out of the car.

Nevertheless, he managed to quickly recover and assist his colleagues as they smashed Gu’s car window and dragged him out of the car. Gu was arrested and his case is under investigation.

Four police officers were reportedly injured in the incident, though none of the injuries were serious. Gu, who is wanted for fraud, was not injured.





A wanted man surnamed Gu is arrested; and a photo of police officer injury. (SETN screenshots)