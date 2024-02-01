Hose Pipe Market Size, Dynamics with Top Players, CAGR Value, Opportunities, Regional Growth and Forecast to 2032

The global hose pipe market revenue was around US$ 20.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 32.3 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

A hose pipe is a flexibly operational empty tube that is developed to carry and transfer any fluid from one end to the other. The design of the hose is mainly based on its properties of integration with application and performance. Some of the factors that are considered necessary for its design and making are chemical compatibility, size, length, pressure rating, straight hose or coil hose, and weight.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The rise in construction activities propels the expansion of the global hose pipe market.

– The development of global construction activities boosts demand for hydraulic-based construction equipment like hydraulic cranes, excavators, and loaders, which is anticipated to increase the growth of the hose pipe market.

– The rise in technological developments in infrastructure industries and core construction is anticipated to boost the demand for the hose pipe market perspective.

Impact of COVID-19

The global hose pipe market is noticing various obstructions in its regular functions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, the global lockdowns caused a reduction in industrial activities, ultimately leading to decreased demand for hose pipes from different sectors like industrial and construction.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, Asia-Pacific dominated the global hose pipe market in terms of revenue and is expected to secure the highest position during the forecast period, due to comprehensive demand in the automotive and construction sectors. The major players are aiming to expand manufacturing units in these markets to enhance production quantities as well as serve the Asian industries including oil and gas, mining, construction, and others.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global hose pipe market are: –

– Dutron Group

– Easton Corporation PLC

– Gates Corporation

– Manuli Hydraulics

– Nichirin Company Limited

– Parker Hannifin

– Polyhose

– Ryco Hydraulics

– Sumitomo Riko Company Limited

– SHP Primaflex GmbH.

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global hose pipe market segmentation focuses on Type, Material, End Use Industry, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

– Hydraulic

– Pneumatic

– Others

Segmentation based on Material

– Rubber

– Plastic

– Others

Segmentation based on End Use Industry

– Construction

– Automotive

– Oil and Gas

– Food and Beverages

– Agriculture

– Others

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

