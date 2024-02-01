Green Mining Market 2024 Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Segmentation, Opportunities and Revenue by Forecast to 2032

The global green mining market revenue was around US$ 11.4 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 27.9 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

Green mining is the process of extracting valuable resources and minerals from the earth while minimizing the environmental effects and encouraging sustainable practices. It plans to minimize the strength consumption, carbon footprint, and water use associated with regular mining processes.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The green mining practices involve collaborating and engaging with stakeholders throughout the mining lifecycle. These factors are expected to propel the growth of the green mining market in the future.

– Displaying a dedication to sustainability via green mining practices can provide mining companies with a competitive advantage in the industry. This benefit can result in expanded green mining market share and long-term business growth.

– Executing environmentally responsible practices like proper treatment of tailings and containment, can control water pollution incidents. These factors are expected to increase the growth of the green mining market in the future.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant influence on different industries, including the green mining market perspective. The pandemic led to disturbances in global supply chains, affecting the delivery and availability of mining machinery, equipment, and raw materials. This disturbed the functions of green mining companies, driving holds in project productions and timelines.

The economic downshift driven by the pandemic resulted in decreased demand for metals and minerals, including those acquired via green mining practices. Lower demand led to a drop in prices, affecting the viability and profitability of green mining projects. Mining functions need a substantial number of on-site workers, making it difficult to keep social distancing and enforce necessary safety and health protocols.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, Asia-Pacific dominated the global green mining market in terms of revenue. The growing concern and awareness about environmental degradation and the requirement for sustainable practices have led to a change towards green mining in the region. Communities, governments, and industry stakeholders were demanding more responsible and cleaner mining practices, propelling the adoption of green solutions and technologies. Also, governments in the region were executing different regulations and initiatives to encourage sustainable mining practices.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global green mining market are: –

– BHP

– Rio Tinto

– Anglo American PLC

– Glencore PLC

– Liebherr

– Tata Steel Mining Limited

– Jiangxi Copper Corporation Limited

– Exxaro

– Dundee Precious Metals Inc.

– Komatsu Ltd.

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global green mining market segmentation focuses on Mining Type, Mineral or Metal Extracted, Technology, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

– Surface Mining

– Underground Mining

– Placer Mining

– In-situ Mining

Segmentation based on Mineral or Metal Extracted

– Mineral Fuels

– Iron, Ferro-Alloys

– Non-Ferrous Metals

– Precious Metals

– Industrial Minerals

Segmentation based on Technology

– Mine Filling

– Water Preservation

– Simulaneous Extraction of Coal and Gas

– Oxidizing Utilization of Ventilation Air Methane (VAM)

– Gangue Discharge Reduction

– Mining From Tailings

– Dust Suppression Techniques

– Liquid Membrane Emulsion Technology

– Others

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

