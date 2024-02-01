Decking And Railing Market Size 2024 In-Depth Players Analysis, Industry Trends, Growth, Regional Forecast till 2032

The global decking and railing market revenue was around US$ 10.9 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 18.1 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

Decking and railing are two important elements of outdoor living spaces that together enhance their safety, usability, and aesthetic appeal. A platform or surface constructed above the ground is known as decking, and it is usually made of a variety of materials, including composite, wood, PVC, or other synthetics. On the other hand, the railing is a safety barrier set in place around the edge of the balcony, deck, stairway, or elevated areas.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The decking and railing market is pushed by factors like the rise in the trend for the beautification of buildings and the increase in the spending capability of people and living a luxurious life.

– The expansion of the decking and railing marke?t in residential construction is mainly caused? by the growing demand for customization and de?sign choices.

– The harsh weather like storms and high heat, can reduce the integrity of the composite material as well as the structure it is installed on, which, in turn, fails to stay long and breaks earlier. This serves as a restraining factor for the development of the composite decking and railing market.

Impact of COVID-19

The decking and railing industry has encountered substantial challenge?s in its functions due to the inflation and COVID-19 pandemic. Originally, the lockdown resulted in a comple?te suspension of residential construction work, le?ading to a reduction in de?mand for railing and decking products. However, as the? effects of COVID-19 have declined, major manufacturers are? now encountering positive? performance in 2023.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the global decking and railing market in terms of revenue. North America brags diverse? climate conditions, going from humid and hot summers to snowy and cold winters. Therefore, there is a robust de?mand for decking and railing materials constructed to resist these? changing weather patterns. Materials like PVC, composite, and certain hardwoods offer exceptional resistance to weathering, assuring minimal maintenance and durability in various regions.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global decking and railing market are: –

– Fortress Building Products, LLC

– Trex Company, Inc.

– GREEN BAY DECKING

– UPM

– Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (Fiberon)

– UFP Industries, Inc.

– Axion Structural Innovations LLC

– Genova Products Inc.

– Shanghai Seven Trust Industry Co., Ltd.

– The AZEK Company Inc. (TimberTech).

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global decking and railing market segmentation focuses on Application, Composition, Product Type, Material, and Region.

Segmentation based on Application

– Residential

– Nonresidential

Segmentation based on Composition

– Solid

– Hollow

Segmentation based on Product Type

– Decking

– Railing

Segmentation based on Material

– Wood

– Pressure Treated Wood

– Redwood

– Cedar

– Hardwood

– Thermally Modified Wood

– PVC

– Fiber Cement

– Composite

– Capped

– Uncapped

– Resin Type

– Polypropylene

– Polyethylene

– Other

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

Africa

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

