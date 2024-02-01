Cotton Yarn Market Growth Statistics 2024, Industry Trends, Size, Share, Players Analysis, Demand Status and Forecast 2032

The global cotton yarn market revenue was around US$ 91.4 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 140.1 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

Cotton fibers are utilized to produce cotton yarn, a special form of yarn. It is a popular alternative for apparel production as it is a breathable, soft, natural plant-based fiber when it comes to crocheting, knitting, and other textile crafts. It is soft to the skin, making it an excellent option for anybody with sensitive skin or allergies.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The ample usage of cotton yarn in textile and garment production propels the growth of the cotton yarn market.

– The usage of cotton yarn in the production of garments and textiles fulfills consumer requirements for style and comfort as well as shows the rising trend towards sustainable and environmentally friendly fashion, allowing the overall sustainability goals of the industry. Therefore, the cotton yarn market is anticipated to grow remarkably during the forecast period.

– The utilization of technological improvements in the production of cotton yarn led to the growth of the cotton yarn market.

– The breeds of cotton that have experienced genetic transformation may be longer, stronger, and more dyeable, making yarns of higher quality, due to these factors, technological improvements enabled the growth of the market.

– The presence of alternative fibers restricts the growth of the cotton yarn market.

– The surge in demand for sustainable clothing makes a lucrative growth possibility for the cotton yarn market.

Impact of COVID-19

Lockdown limitations implemented during the pandemic caused supply chain disturbances for different industries across the globe, with the cotton yarn market being no exception. The lockdowns charged across several countries resulted in raw material and labor shortages, logistics challenges, and other inevitable challenges. Many yarn manufacturing units were either shut or functioning at a reduced capacity because of the labor-intensive nature of manufacturing establishments. The manufacturing companies in this industry noticed substantial price fluctuations due to supply deficiencies and the effect of this disturbance still impacts the current prices.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, Asia-Pacific dominated the global cotton yarn market in terms of revenue and is anticipated to experience rapid growth in the cotton yarn market during the forecast period. This is attributed due to the growth in research and development efforts, the usage of cotton yarn expanded because of technological improvements, and the increase in investments in this region.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global cotton yarn market are: –

– Ambika Cotton Mills Limited

– Aarti International

– Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Limited

– Nahar Spinning Mills Limited

– Nishat Mills Limited

– Nitin Spinners Limited

– Texhong International Group Limited

– Trident Limited, India

– Vardhman Textiles Ltd.

– Weiqiao Textile Co., Ltd.

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global cotton yarn market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

– Carded Yarn

– Combed Yarn

– Others

Segmentation based on Application

– Apparel

– Home Textiles

– Industrial Textile

– Others

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

