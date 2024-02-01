Space Debris Monitoring and Removal Market Size 2024 Industry Share, Supply-Demand, Growing Trends, Top Players Analysis and Regional Forecast 2032

The global space debris monitoring and removal market revenue was around US$ 976 million in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 2,010.3 million by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

Space debris monitoring and removal is a set of technologies and activities prepared to track, detect, and mitigate the presence of space junk or space debris in orbit of the Earth. Space debris consists of fragments from previous collisions, defunct satellites, spent rocket stages, and other man-made objects that stay in orbit after their functional life has ended. Removal and monitoring are crucial aspects of space sustainability and space situational awareness, desired to decrease the risks posed by space debris to functioning spacecraft, and satellites, and the safety of space activities.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– Factors like the rise in the tendency of satellite constellations, the surge in space debris threat, and the increase in the development of initiatives by different governments and space agencies propel the growth of the market across the world.

– Factors like agreements, high development costs, and regulatory adherence to international space regulations function as barriers to the development of the market.

– The development of evolved technologies and the rise in demand for space tourism create ample opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic led to substantial disturbances in the supply chains, involving the deployment and production of sensors, satellites, and technologies associated with space debris monitoring and removal. Delays in the transportation and manufacturing of essential components have influenced the timelines of projects in this market. The pandemic accelerated the deployment and development of remote sensing technologies, which are required for space debris monitoring. The demand for data analysis, remote monitoring, and predictive modeling advanced, further emphasizing the requirement for advanced technology in this market.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the global space debris monitoring and removal market in terms of revenue. Governments in North America are actively interested in space sustainability efforts. In the U.S., agencies like the Department of Defense and NASA play a key role in space debris monitoring and research. Government-driven regulations and initiatives impact the growth of the market and facilitate responsible space activities.

Also, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to notice the fastest growth rate in the global space debris monitoring and removal market during the forecast period. This region has witnessed the emergence of new market players, especially India and China. These countries have supported significantly in space programs, including lunar missions and satellite launches. The Asia Pacific region is indicated by the rising space activities, leading to the requirement for space debris monitoring and removal.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global space debris monitoring and removal market are: –

– Obruta Space Solutions Corp.

– Lockheed Martin Corporation

– Northrop Grumman

– Share My Space SAS

– Astroscale

– Electro Optic Systems

– OrbitGuardians

– Voyager Space Holdings Inc.

– ClearSpace

– Airbus SE.

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global space debris monitoring and removal market segmentation focuses on Activity, Debris Size, Orbit, and Region.

Segmentation based on Activity

– Space Debris Monitoring

– Space Debris Removal

Segmentation based on Debris Size

– 1mm to 1 cm

– 1 cm to 10 cm

– Greater than 10 cm

Segmentation based on Orbit

– LEO

– GEO

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

