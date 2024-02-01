Dry Wine Yeast Market 2024 Segment by Types, Applications, Leading Players Update, SWOT Analysis and Forecast 2032

The global dry wine yeast market revenue was around US$ 2 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 3.3 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

Dry wine yeast is a dehydrated yeast utilized in winemaking to help in the fermentation procedure. Yeasts are microorganisms that digest grape juice sugars and transform them into carbon dioxide and alcohol. Winemakers choose dry yeast because it delivers a long shelf life and always serves better than liquid wine yeasts. Dry wine yeast is packaged in vacuum-sealed packages or sachets.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The demand for dry wine yeast is expected to rise as wine consumption rises, therefore driving market development and providing possibilities for yeast suppliers and producers to meet the needs of the growing wine industry.

– The market for dry wine yeast is expected to notice notable growth as winemakers become more conscious of the benefits and performance improvements.

– The availability of solutions that enhance the attributes of dry wine yeast and fulfill the shifting preferences and demand of winemakers is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the dry wine yeast market.

Impact of COVID-19

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global dry wine yeast industry have been contradicting. Government restrictions on travel, lockdowns, and the closing of hospitality businesses like restaurants and pubs initially hindered the wine sector. These actions dropped wine output consumption and output, which influenced consumer demand for dry wine yeast.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, Europe dominated the global dry wine yeast market in terms of revenue and is anticipated to be dominant during the forecast period. The production of various wine varieties, including well-known crisp white wines, red wines, and sparkling wines like Prosecco and Champagne, is a specialty of the European market. Due to the broad range of wine types, there are opportunities for yeast producers to produce specialized varieties of yeast that are matched to each style’s needs, including grape varietals and geographical differences.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global dry wine yeast market are: –

– Lallemand, Inc.

– Red Star Yeast

– AEB Group

– Angel Yeast Co., Ltd.

– White Labs

– AB Biotek

– Oenobrands SAS

– Lesaffre Et Compagnie

– Enartis

– Laffort SAS.

– Anchor Yeast

– Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

– DSM Food Specialties

– Scott Laboratories

– Renaissance Yeast Inc.

– Institut ?nologique de Champagne

– Vason Group

– Erbsl?h Geisenheim AG

– ATP Group

– BSG CraftBrewing

– Biorigin

– Kerry Group

– SurePure Inc.

– Diamond V

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global dry wine yeast market segmentation focuses on Type, End-user, Sales Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

– Red Wine Yeast

– White Wine Yeast

– Others

Segmentation based on End-user

– Residential

– Commercial

Segmentation based on Sales Channel

– Direct

– Indirect

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

