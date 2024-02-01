Paralleling Switchgear Market Size, Growth Statistics 2024 Industry Demand, Upcoming Investments and Forecast to 2032

The global paralleling switch gear market revenue was around US$ 1.7 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 3.0 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

Paralleling switchgear is a sort of electrical distribution equipment utilized to parallel multiple generators or power sources to give a constant and reliable power supply. This technology is commonly utilized in different applications where uninterrupted power is essential like hospitals, data centers, industrial facilities, and commercial buildings.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The requirement for a reliable and constant power supply is a substantial driver for the growth of the global paralleling switchgear market.

– Setting up a parallel switchgear system is costly, particularly for large-scale installations. It included the cost of the maintenance, installation, and equipment itself, and constant monitoring expenses. These factors are anticipated to hinder the growth of the paralleling switchgear market during the forecast period.

– The growing adoption of renewable energy sources like wind and solar power makes opportunities for paralleling switchgear to handle the integration of changing renewable energy into the grid while assuring a steady power supply. These factors are anticipated to offer opportunities for the paralleling switchgear market.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had both short-term and long-term impacts on the paralleling switchgear market:

– Short-term Impact: The pandemic led to disturbances in the construction and supply chain activities, affecting the building and commissioning of new power infrastructure projects. Also, the demand for dependable power supply in crucial applications like data centers and healthcare facilities stayed resilient.

– Long-term Impact: The pandemic emphasized the importance of uninterrupted power supply and strong power infrastructure. As businesses and industries adjusted to the new normal, there was an augmented focus on resilient power systems, showing opportunities for the paralleling switchgear market.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, Asia Pacific dominated the global paralleling switchgear market in terms of revenue and is anticipated to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The rising population-driven electricity consumption, growing industrial development, and augmented demand for automobiles are the primary drivers in the region. China has a huge industrial sector, including electronics production, automotive manufacturing, and heavy machinery. These industries need a durable and reliable power supply, and paralleling switchgear is necessary to ensure uninterrupted functions.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global paralleling switchgear market are: –

– Russelectric Inc.

– Caterpillar Inc.

– Kohler Co.

– Advanced Power Technologies

– Industrial Electric Mfg

– General Electric Company

– Regal Beloit Corporation

– Enercon Engineering, Inc.

– Schneider Electric SE

– Pioneer Power Solutions

– Cummins Inc.

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global paralleling switch gear market segmentation focuses on Type, Voltage, Application, End Use, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

– Open Transition Paralleling Switchgear

– Closed Transition Paralleling Switchgear

Segmentation based on Voltage

– Low

– Medium

Segmentation based on Application

– Prime

– Standby

– Peak Shave

– Others

Segmentation based on End Use

– Commercial and Industrial

– Utilities and Power generator

– Others

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

