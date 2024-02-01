Gas Turbine MRO Market Size Analysis 2024 Competitive Insights, Leading Players, and Growth Opportunities by 2032

The global gas turbine MRO market revenue was around US$ 14.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 20.4 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

Gas turbine MRO is to ensure the efficient and safe function of gas turbines throughout their functional life. Gas turbine MROs play a crucial role in helping the efficiency and longevity of gas turbines. They support operators and industries to minimize downtime, improve safety, and optimize the performance of their gas turbine equipment.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The growth in demand for power generation is the major factor propelling the growth of the gas turbine MRO market.

– The rising usage of gas turbines for grid balancing pushes the demand for gas turbine MRO services.

– The high cost related to gas turbine MRO is anticipated to serve as a major limitation for the growth of the gas turbine MRO market.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic forced significant disturbances across all major global economies. The energy sector was little affected during the beginning of the pandemic due to the sudden implementation of lockdowns. Industrial and commercial sectors noticed a major drop in electricity demand. Also, since the requirement for constant power supply is increasing each year, the growth of the market is less affected.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, Asia-Pacific dominated the global gas turbine MRO market in terms of revenue. The Asian Pacific region is encountering strong economic growth and rising demand for energy. To fulfill growing electricity demand, gas turbines are widely utilized for the production of power. The reliability and maintenance of gas generators are necessary to ensure a secure and stable power supply. Also, gas turbines are being increasingly utilized across a wide range of sectors like gas and oil, petrochemicals, production, or other fields in the rapidly industrialized region.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global gas turbine MRO market are: –

– Baker Hughes Company

– Doosan Enerbility

– Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

– Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

– Siemens Energy AG

– General Electric Company

– Solar Turbines Incorporated

– Ansaldo Energia SPA

– Sulzer Ltd.

– Metalock Engineering

– Rolls-Royce

– Wood Group

– Aerotech Herman Nelson International Inc.

– P&W

– Lufthansa Technik

– Safran Aircraft Engines

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global gas turbine MRO market segmentation focuses on Technology, Type, Provider Type, End-use, and Region.

Segmentation based on Technology

– Heavy Duty

– Light Industrial

– Aero-derivative

Segmentation based on Type

– Maintenance

– Repair

– Overhaul

Segmentation based on Provider Type

– OEM

– Independent Service Provider

– In-house

Segmentation based End-use

– Power Generation

– Oil and Gas

– Others

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

