Patchouli Oil Market Size 2024 Share Estimation, Growth, Future Investments, Supply Demand Scenario, Regional Forecast till 2032

The global patchouli oil market revenue was around US$ 43.4 million in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 64.4 million by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

A plant from which its pure essential oil is extracted by collecting the leaves is known as patchouli. The maximum height of the plant is roughly three feet. The trees that make patchouli have pale purple blooms and oval leaves. The plant is unique in that it needs direct sunshine to release its fragrance.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The rising trend of people shifting to natural remedies to ease stress, relax, and improve their mental well-being is escalating the growth of the patchouli oil market.

– The market for patchouli oil may be affected by the demand for comprehensive documentation and testing of the purity, chemical makeup, and safety of the oil.

– The demand for the patchouli oil market is boosted by the fact that it is utilized in many spa treatments.

– The increase in product demand would simultaneously positively impact the demand for the patchouli oil market, as it is an ingredient of the product.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic led to disturbances in global supply chains due to travel restrictions, lockdowns, and factory closures. This influenced the availability of raw materials, including patchouli oil, causing holds in distribution and production.

As people concentrated more on self-care and organic skincare during the pandemic, there was a change in consumer choices from makeup to skincare products. This shift impacted the demand for self-care products and, therefore positively affected the growth of the product.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, Europe dominated the global patchouli oil market in terms of revenue. Patchouli oil is widely utilized in Europe. Due to its exceptional olfactory profile, which can provide richness and odor depth, patchouli oil is frequently utilized in perfumes, colognes, and other fragrance items in Europe. Consumer desire for exotic and unusual aromas like patchouli is expected to grow as the cosmetics and perfume industries continue to extend. Organic and natural products, including essential oils like patchouli oil, are acquiring popularity in Europe.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global patchouli oil market are: –

– PT. Djasula Wangi

– Givaudan

– Takasago International Corporation

– Nusaroma

– Firmenich SA

– PT. Botanagra Indonesia

– Van Aroma

– Indesso

– Eastern Agencies Aromatics Pvt. Ltd.

– Treatt Plc.

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global patchouli oil market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

– LIGHT PATCHOULI OIL

– DARK PATCHOULI OIL

Segmentation based on Application

– COSMETICS and PERSONAL CARE

– MEDICINE

– FLAVORINGS

– OTHERS

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

