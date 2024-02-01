Alexa
Photo of the Day: Beach cleanup in Penghu uncovers 1.1 kg of cocaine

Routine trash picking activity finds two suspicious packages

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/01 17:18
Cocaine washes ashore in Penghu. (Penghu Huxi Township photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Penghu County’s Huxi Township Office was carrying out a routine cleanup of Longmen Beach on Thursday (Feb. 1) when it discovered two tightly wrapped packages containing the Schedule 1 controlled drug, cocaine, per CNA.

With no way to identify or locate the owner of the parcels, a decision was made to cut them open revealing more than 1.1 kilograms of a white powder that was initially thought to be heroin but later discovered to be cocaine.

Clean-up activity finds parcels of cocaine. (Penghu Huxi Township photo)

The street value of 1 kg of cocaine can be as high as NT$2.2 million (US$70,000), per Recovered.org.

The parcels were tightly wrapped with plastic material and included a layer of Styrofoam. This led township officials to believe the packages had been set adrift at sea for another group to collect.

The barnacle-encrusted parcels were handed over to the Penghu County Police for further investigation.
Penghu Huxi Township
cocaine
Schedule 1 controlled drug
Penghu County Police Department

