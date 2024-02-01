You Si-kun bows out after losing Taiwan legislative speakership race

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator You Si-kun (游錫堃) announced his resignation on Thursday (Feb. 1) after failing to win reelection as legislative speaker.

You’s resignation as a member of the Legislative Yuan on the DPP’s party list will take effect on Friday (Feb. 2). You served as the President of the Legislative Yuan since 2020, and said his resignation is due to personal reasons.

“The work is over, thank you all,” he wrote in a post accompanying his resignation letter. You’s position on the DPP party list is expected to be filled by Wang Cheng Hsu (王正旭), a hematology and oncology doctor who previously served as the head of the Hope Foundation For Cancer Cure, per CNA.

Earlier that day the Kuomintang’s Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) was elected speaker as legislators gathered for the first session of the Legislative Yuan to meet after the Jan. 13 general election. Han was elected in a second round of voting with 54 votes to You’s 51, after no candidate secured a majority of votes in the first round.



You Si-kun's Facebook post announcing his resignation.