Taiwan, Eswatini reaffirm diplomatic ties

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan and Eswatini signed a declaration reaffirming their commitment to deepening diplomatic relations on Thursday (Feb. 2).

During the signing ceremony, Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said Eswatini was “reiterating how highly it values diplomatic ties with Taiwan and renewing its commitment to advocate for Taiwan’s participation in the international community.” The declaration is a demonstration of the “long-cherished friendship” between Taiwan and Eswatini, Wu said.

The two countries collaborate closely in education, agriculture, health, and ICT, he said. Additionally, Eswatini is also “a staunch supporter of Taiwan’s international participation.”

Eswatini Foreign Minister Pholile Shakantu said that through the declaration, “The Kingdom of Eswatini wishes to reiterate its firm, constructive, and sustainable alliance to Taiwan.”

Shakantu congratulated Taiwan on its successful presidential election last month, saying it was a “clear message that Taiwan is a united people who in no way will ever be bullied to bequeath their natural privilege of sovereignty and also on how deciding on how they wish to maintain a political system that guarantees the individual liberty to a greater degree than any other.”

Shakantu is leading a delegation in Taiwan and will visit the ministries of digital affairs, energy, culture, and information technology and hold talks with business representatives interested in investing in Eswatini.

The African country is Taiwan’s sole diplomatic ally in the continent.