US Kidney Cancer Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market Size, Revenue, Growth, Company, Type and Sales Channels Forecast 2032

Market Overview:

The US Kidney Cancer Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market is expected to witness a high growth due to rise in cases of kidney cancer, an increase in success rate of targeted therapies, expansion of hospitals and NCI- funded cancer centers, and constant growth in population. Advancement in therapeutic approaches, including targeted therapies, immunotherapies, checkpoint inhibitors, and personalized medicines, have revolutionized kidney cancer treatment, boosting patient satisfaction and reducing side effects.

The expansion of US Kidney Cancer Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market is led by surge in kidney cancer cases, which is prompting demand for some advanced and innovative solutions. Targeted therapies are offering a maximum level of results and patient satisfaction. The expansion in hospitals along with NCI-funded cancer centers are also responsible for the success of the kidney cancer market. With a projected CAGR of $% during the forecast period (2022-2028). The US Kidney Cancer Therapeutics & Diagnostics market stands poised for robust progression, underpinned by its convergence of medical innovation, financial accessibility, and population dynamics.

The ecosystem of US Kidney Cancer Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market is characterized by dynamic interplay of pharmaceutical companies, diagnostic companies, hospitals and cancer centers that are providing treatment for kidney cancer, and health insurance providing companies that help in getting easy and affordable treatment to the diagnosed patients. The top dominant companies in the pharmaceutical sector which are driving the market growth are Amgen Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bayer AG, and Pfizer, Bristol Myers Squibb, Novartis AG. The top Diagnostic companies leading the market are Abbott Laboratories and Roche Diagnostics. The leading hospital in the market providing quality treatment are MD Anderson Cancer Center and Mayo Clinic.

US Kidney Cancer Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market Analysis

Out of around 1,918,03 cancer cases of all types in 2022, over 79,000 cases were kidney cancer cases. Kidney cancer fatalities accounted for about 14,000 of those instances. Recent projections by The American Cancer Society predict that 81,800 persons (52,360 men and 29,440 women) in the United States will receive a kidney cancer diagnosis in 2023.

In the US, kidney cancer is ranked ninth among cancers in women and sixth among cancers in men. The average age of kidney cancer diagnosis is 64, and most kidney cancer diagnoses are made in patients between the ages of 65 and 74. In the United States, the 5-year survival rate for kidney cancer is about 77%.

Targeted therapy because of its efficiency and higher patient satisfaction rate, is increasingly playing a crucial role in the growth of the US kidney cancer and therapeutics market. The kidney cancer-spurring molecular and genetic defects are precisely focused by the targeted therapy. By minimizing the negative effects of conventional chemotherapy and providing better therapeutic results.

The NCI-funded cancer centers are helping patients by providing affordable treatments, cutting-edge technology, public education, and outreach campaigns. Every year approximately 2,50,000 patients receive their cancer diagnostics at NCI-funded cancer centers.

Key Trends by Market Segment:

By Cancer Type: In terms of cancer type the market is segmented into Clear cell RCC, Papillary RCC, Chromophobe RCC, Urothelial carcinoma/Transitional cell carcinoma and other Kidney cancers. In 2022, Clear cell renal cell carcinoma is dominant kidney cancer type in the US kidney cancer therapeutics and diagnostics market. This prevalence is because of the aggressiveness of ccRCC, with specific mutations and risk factors making itself a prime candidate for targeted therapies and precision medicines. The clinical and molecular characteristics of ccRCC are driving advancements in both diagnostics and treatment approaches.

By End-User Industry: The market is segmented by End-User industry into hospitals, homecare, specialty centers, Pharmacies, and others. Among these, Specialty centers were the dominant end-user industry in 2022, as they provide specialized expertise, cutting-edge treatments, and supportive care for kidney cancer patients. Hospitals also play a crucial role in the initial stages but specialty centers provide focused attention and advanced therapies for Kidney Cancer Treatment.

By Geography: The US Kidney Cancer Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market is Segmented into North, East, South, and West region. The dominance of a specific region in the US Kidney Cancer Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market varies on factors such as healthcare infrastructure, research institutions, and patient demographics. In 2022, the Northern region of US has held a prominent position in Kidney Cancer Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market.

The reason for the dominance of the northern region is because the northern region of US is home to several renowned medical and research institutions. These institutions have strong oncology departments. They have significant investments in research and development, and driving advancements in kidney cancer treatment.

Additionally, the northern region of US has a higher population density which contributes to higher number of Kidney Cancer cases and greater access to specialized medical services.

Competitive Landscape:

The US Kidney Cancer Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market is characterized by intense competition and features numerous prominent participants who are involved in kidney cancer market. Among the leading contenders in the US Kidney Cancer Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market are Amgen Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bayer AG, and Pfizer, Bristol Myers Squibb, Novartis AG.

The US Kidney Cancer Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market features a dynamic competitive landscape with a mix of pharmaceutical giants, biotechnology innovators, diagnostics centers, health insurance companies, and healthcare institutions.

Academic medical centers and specialized hospitals offer comprehensive patient care and innovative clinical trials. Collaborations between these entities further drive innovation, with diagnostic companies like Abbott and Roche enhancing AML detection. The landscape is propelled by advancing treatments, personalized approaches, and research breakthroughs. Ultimately, the competition centers around providing more effective, safer, and accessible treatments while responding to the evolving needs of kidney cancer patients and reshaping the trajectory of the market.

The emergence of precision medicine and the growing focus on biomarker-driven treatments have spurred collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and diagnostic providers, fostering a synergistic approach to patient care. The competitive landscape is evolving as new therapies and technologies, such as liquid biopsies and AI-driven diagnostic tools, continue to reshape how kidney cancer is diagnosed and treated. Overall, the market’s competitiveness is fueled by continuous innovation, strategic partnerships, and a drive to enhance patient outcomes in the face of evolving challenges posed by kidney cancer.

Recent Developments:

In December 2022, Pfizer announced its collaboration with Gero?s machine learning technology platform to discover potential therapeutic targets for fibrotic using large-scale human- based data.

Amgen signed a merger agreement with Abgenix for Approximately 2.2 billion USD in cash plus the assumption of debt. This acquisition of Abgenix will provide Amgen the full ownership of one of the most advanced pipeline product for cancer therapy i.e. Pantihub

Roche drug Combimetinib fumarate is under clinical development and currently in phase II drugs for Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, the drug has a 40% phase transition success rate indication benchmark for progressing into phase III.

Bayer was the first pharmaceutical company to launch targeted therapy for cancer treatment and to mainly show an improvement in overall survival in kidney cancer or RCC patients.

In June 2023, Bayer launched the phase 3 step trial for Nubequa without chemotherapy, and also testing ADT in patients with nonmetastatic hormone-sensitive disease that?s at high risk of recurrence after surgery or radiotherapy.

Future Outlook:

US Kidney Cancer Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market is expected to show increasing and is expected to grow at a CAGR of $% from 2022 to 2028 with rise in cases of kidney cancer, an increase in success rate of targeted therapies, expansion of hospitals, and NCI- funded cancer centers, and constant growth in population.

The ongoing development of targeted therapies, immunotherapies, and personalized medicines is expected to further elevate treatment outcomes by minimizing side effects and enhancing efficacy. This precision-focused approach will likely shape the standard of care, optimizing patient experiences and survival rates.

Innovations in diagnostic techniques, such as liquid biopsies and advanced imaging technologies, are anticipated to enhance early detection and accurate monitoring of kidney cancer progression. This shift towards precision medicine will lead to tailored treatment regimens that offer better efficacy and reduced side effects.

Collaborations between pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and healthcare providers will accelerate the development of novel therapies and diagnostics. The integration of artificial intelligence and data analytics into clinical decision-making processes optimizes treatment strategies and patient management.

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

