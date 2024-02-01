US Functional Flour Market 2024 Top Players, Emerging Demand, Business Profit Analysis, Revenue and Expansion Strategies by 2032

Market Overview:

The United States Functional Flour market is primarily concerned with the manufacturing, distribution and usage of Functional Flour. Functional Flours are a type of alternative flours for the traditional flours.

According to Report Ocean, this market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~$% in between 2022-2028 owing to rise in allergy cases, rapid urbanization and technological advancements along with rise in demands and sales of gluten free products.

Functional Flours can be best described as alternative options to traditional flours with high nutritional content. The US Functional Flour market deals in the production, sale, and usage of these flours to serve the demands of customers. Various reasons such as rise in food allergies & dietary restrictions, technological innovations, rapid urbanization and rise in demand & sale of gluten free products drive the US Functional Flour market. As the food allergies rise in the country, the traditional flours can no longer be considered safe. And thus, functional flours are considered the best alternatives for people with food allergies. Technological innovations also make the task of producing these flours easier and quicker. Rapid urbanization results in an increased awareness about these flours and greater availability of these flours which results in an increased demand for functional flours. Furthermore, gluten free products make a great use of functional flours; thus, as the demands and sales of gluten food rises, the demand for functional flours also rise thereby accelerating the US Functional Flour market.

The Functional Flour Market in the United States comprises functional flour manufacturing companies, end users, and financial institutions. Functional Flour, is an alternative flour to our traditional flours which is largely used in bakery and gluten free products.

The Functional Flour manufacturing firms form the foundation of the US Functional Flour market. Major companies like Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, General Mills, Ingredion, The Scoular Company, Bunge Limited, etc. manufacture the Functional Flours with great efficacy and product quality.

The financial institutions also play a great role in the growth of the US Functional Flour market. The major financial institutions primarily include Bank of America, CitiGroup, Wells Fargo, JP Morgan Chase, and Goldman Sachs.

Majority of the functional flours are to be used in bakery products thus, major bakery organizations such as General mills, Kellogg?s, Mondelez International, Hershey?s, and Bimbo bakeries are also a major body in the US functional flour market ecosystem.

To make gluten free products, functional flours are widely used. Major gluten free products makers in the US include General mills, Kellogg?s, Mondelez International, Genius Foods. These companies contribute a lot to the growth of the US functional flour market as the demand for functional flours rise with the heave usage in the gluten free industry.

US Functional Flour Market analysis:

The production, distribution and use of functional flour within the US is done by the US Functional Flour market. There are various factors that drive the US Functional Flour market such as rise in food allergies & dietary restrictions, technological innovations, rapid urbanization and rise in demand & sale of gluten free products.

In the US, almost 32 million people suffer from food allergies. The high prevalence of food allergies in the country pose a great demand for functional flours which happen to be generally allergen free and can be customized as per people?s choices. The rise in demand of functional flours contribute to the growth of the US Functional Flour market.

Technological innovations and advancements in the field of flour manufacturing also make the process easy and quick. Various technological innovations such as Extrusion Cooking, Micronization, Enzyme Treatment, Cryogenic Milling, and Fractionation are presently driving the US Functional Flour market.

Urbanization is also on rise in the United States. Presently, 83% of the US population lives in urban areas. There is a high awareness about functional flours in the urban areas which results in increase in demand. Moreover, it is much easier to find a variety of functional fours in urban areas as compared to rural areas. Thus, the urbanization is contributing to the growth of the US Functional Flour market.

The gluten free products are also sold on a high level in the US. In 2020, almost 2 Bn. gluten free products were sold. Thus, the rise in demand for gluten free products also result in rise in demand for functional flour.

Key trends by Market Segment:

By Types: In 2022, Specialty Functional Flour dominated the US Functional Flour market. Specialty Flours can be best described as such functional flours which are specifically made from grains, nuts, and seeds. Another key characteristics of these flours is that they are modified in such a way so that they have more nutritional content and thus, have more health benefits.

There are various reasons behind their dominance in the United States. Some of the major reasons include the dietary restrictions and allergies, high nutritional content, and market demand.

Since the food allergies are constantly rising in the US, more people want to use functional flours that are made from things like quinoa, coconut, chickpea, chia seeds, etc. due to their dietary restrictions. Another reason is their high nutritional content as they are produced in such a way and from such ingredients so that they carry high nutrients. Thus, people prefer having these flours.

By Application: In 2022, the Bakery segment dominated the US Functional Flour market. Various types of bakery products such as cakes, pastry, brownies, cookies, bread, pasta, etc. are made from functional flours as these flours tend to have high fiber, nutrients, and proteins. Various types of breads are made from functional flours such as amaranth flour, quinoa, sorghum, etc.

Overtime, the functional flours have eventually replaced traditional flours such as wheat in the bakery industry due to the rising awareness about functional flours as well as food allergies results in an increased demand for functional flour to be used in bakery products.

By Geography: In 2022, the northern region of the United States was the dominant region in the United States Functional Flour market. This is primarily due to the presence of many functional flour manufacturing companies along with bakery companies and gluten free products companies.

In the northern region of the US, many major functional flour companies such as Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniel Midland Company, General Mills, Bunge Limited, The Scoular Company, Ingredion, etc. are situated. The presence of this many major companies in this region enables it to be the dominant segment in the US functional flour market.

Moreover, this region also has the presence of well-known gluten free product makers such as Kellogg?s, General Mills, Kraft Heinz, Mondelez, etc. Many companies are constantly utilizing the functional flour products to make gluten free items through which they are supplied to the entire city. This pose as another reason behind the dominance of this region.

Furthermore, this region also witnesses the presence of many major bakery companies such as Hershey?s, Bimbo Bakeries, General Mills, Kellogg?s, and Mondelez. All of these companies use the functional flour to manufacture bakery products and ship them to the rest of the US.

Thus, the presence of many major functional flour companies, gluten free products makers and bakery products makers companies make this region as the dominant region in the US Functional Flour market.

Competitive Landscape:

The United States Functional Flour market has the presence of many well-established players that manufacture functional flours to be used in bakery products, ready-to-eat products, savory snacks, soups and snacks.

The major players associated with the production of functional flour in the US include Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, General Mills, The Scoular Company,

With innovation, product quality, and pricing tactics, these companies acquire the market share. The primary focus of these companies is to make functional flours that are rich in nutrients, proteins & fibers, offer minimal gelling and great solubility & dispersibility.

Recent Developments:

In November 2018, a lentil functional flour was launched by Bunge North America which is a substitute for modified starches.

In March 2021, Ingredion added functional starches and flours in their portfolio to help manufactures in the production of clean label baby products.

In October 2021, SimPure Rice flour which is a functional flour was launched by Cargill Incorporated which is a substitute of maltodextrin. The substitute product offers a same functionality, taste and texture of the original product.

Future Outlook:

The US Functional Flours market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~$% in between 2022-2028 due to rise in food allergies & dietary restrictions, rapid urbanization, technological advancements, and rise in sales & demands of gluten free products.

Food allergies are on rise in the United States. Every year, US witnesses over 30 million cases of food allergies. 6% of the US population has gluten intolerance. 6 million people suffer from lactose intolerance. These numbers are expected to further rise in the upcoming years. The rise in food allergies cases will result in an increased demand for functional flours.

Currently, 83% of the US population is living in urban areas. By 2030s, this number will reach to 85% of the population living in urban areas. The urban areas will result into a greater awareness about functional flours and would increase their demand. Moreover, it is much easier to find more options of functional areas in urban areas compared to rural areas. The fast growing nature of urbanization would also accelerate the US Functional Flour market.

Presently, there are many technological advancements in the field of functional flour manufacturing. Various technologies such as Extrusion Cooking, Micronization, Enzyme Treatment, Cryogenic Milling, and Fractionation are used in the US Functional Flour market as of now. Since technology is always evolving, it is anticipated that in the future more technologies will come which will make the task of making functional four effective, efficient and timely thereby contributing in the growth of US Functional Flour market.

The demands and sale of gluten free products is also rising in the US due to the high prevalence of gluten intolerance and celiac diseases. Since functional flour is greatly used in the gluten free industry, thus; with every gluten free product sold, the US Functional Flour market also grows.

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

