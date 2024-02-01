Vietnam Logistics Market Size with Focus on Emerging Technologies, Top Key Players Update, and Forecast 2032

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of Logistics Industry in Vietnam. The report covers an overview and genesis of the industry, market size in terms of revenue generated.

The report has market segmentation which include segments by service mix, by mode of freight, by type of freight, by type of operator, by end-user, by warehouse type, by market model, by CEP transaction time and by mode of shipment; growth enablers and drivers; challenges and bottlenecks; trends driving adoption trends; regulatory framework; end-user analysis, industry analysis, competitive landscape including competition scenario and market shares of major players. The report concludes with future market projections of each market segmentation and analyst recommendations.

Market Overview:

According to Report Ocean estimates, the Market Size of Vietnam Logistics has shown increasing trend from 2017 to 2022. However, there was a decline after 2019 due to restrictions imposed during covid-19; however, the conditions have been better as the market recovers from Covid 19. Logistics sector in Vietnam is growing due to surge in e-commerce sector in response to Covid-19 and increase in the use of new technologies to meet customer demands. Vietnam?s expanding economy, manufacturing has also added to the growth in the logistics sector.

Government?s plan under Vision 2030 to empower maritime industry and raise its contribution to a 10th of GDP by 2030.

Rapidly modernizing retail, e-commerce and a growing automotive sector provide opportunities for contract logistics and express providers.

The warehousing industry will witness an increase in use of technology and automation as major players adopt robotics technology.

Key Trends by Market Segment:

By Mode of Freight: Sea freight is an economical and efficient means of transporting goods as Vietnam has a coastline of 3,444 km and a number of large ports.

By Types of Warehousing: Rise in e-commerce with an internet penetration rate of 73.6% in 2022 has increased the demand of industrial freight warehouses in Vietnam.

Future Outlook:

Market Size of Vietnam Logistics is expected to show increasing trend from 2022 to 2027. This is owing to rising economy, adoption of e-commerce, China plus one strategy and initiatives by the government. Also, development of roads across Vietnam for better connectivity under Vision 2030 is expected to add to the efficiency of logistic related operations.

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

