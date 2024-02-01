US Urinary Tract Infection Therapeutics Market Growth, Size, Share, Business Prospects and Industry Updates with Forecast 2032

Market Overview:

The United States Urinary Tract Infection Therapeutics Market deals in the development of drugs and medicines for the treatment of Urinary Tract infections. UTI is a huge problem in the US. US typically see more than 8 million cases of UTIs every year.

According to Report Ocean, the US Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Therapeutics market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~$% between 2022-2028 owing to rise in cases of UTIs, technological advancements, rise in UTI-related complications and rise in cases of Diabetes and Kidney stones.

The United States Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Therapeutics market is being driven by a number of factors such as rising cases of UTIs, complications arising due to UTIs, technological advancements and rising cases of diabetes and kidney stones. Over the years in the US, the cases of UTIs have been constantly increasing as it is one of the most common infections. More than 8 million people in the US are having problems related to UTIs. The UTI s has also been linked to causing many complications such as sepsis, kidney infection, bladder dysfunction etc. Moreover, the rising prevalence of diabetes and kidney stones also increase the risk of getting an UTI. There also have been many technological advancements such as mass spectrometry, urine NAAT test, PCR, and robotic surgery which have accelerated the market and made the work of doctors and scientists easier. All these factors contribute to the growth of US UTI Therapeutics market.

Key trends by Market Segment:

By type of medicine: Quinolones have dominated the US UTI Therapeutics market in 2022 followed by cephalosporin. This is primarily due to the fact that these medicines are a natural alternative to trimethoprim sulfamethoxazole.

These medicines are a class of antibiotics that are typically the best option for treating many diseases caused by various bacteria. These medicines can even also work against such bacteria which are very hard to treat otherwise.

The reason why these antibiotics are dominant when it comes to treating Urinary Tract Infections is that these antibiotics are considered very safe, have high efficacy and high tolerability.

The use of these antibiotics is not limited to Urinary Tract Infections. Apart from UTIs, these antibiotics are also used to treat other health conditions like TB, kidney infection, skin infection, bronchitis, bladder infection, prostatitis, etc. Moreover, they are also used in poultry and animal husbandry.

By indication: In 2022, Complicated Urinary Tract Infections dominated the UTI Therapeutics Market followed by Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infections. A Urinary Tract Infection is said to be complicated when the patients has some already existing health condition or risk factors.

A UTI also becomes a complicated UTI if the infection persists despite taking the treatment. Moreover, an infection will also be called a complicated UTI if it involves kidney stones, catheters, urinary obstruction, fever, sepsis, etc.

United States see at least 600,000 cases of complicated UTIs every year , which makes this segment dominant in the US UTI Therapeutics Market. Such infections are also very hard to treat because most of the patients pose with an increased risk of antibiotic or treatment failure.

Generally, a person is at high risk of a complicated UTI if they are very old or young child, have a kidney disease, recently had a kidney transplant, have diabetes, cancer, are pregnant, had recently used a catheter, or have a weekend immune system.

By Geography: In 2022, the western part of the United States was the dominant segment in the United States Urinary Tract Infection Therapeutics Market. The western US is composed of Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Wyoming.

The reason behind this region being the dominant segment in US UTI Therapeutics Market is primarily due to the fact that this region has the availability of reputed hospitals which also provide treatment of UTIs. Moreover, there are also many healthcare and pharmaceutical companies established in this region.

Some of the best hospitals located in this region of US are Mayo Clinic, Oasis Hospital, Mammoth Hospital, Grand Junction medical center, Park city hospital, Artesia General Hospital, Northwest Specialty Hospital, etc.

Moreover, this region of the United States also sees the highest export and import activity as compared to other regions of the country. This is one another reason behind this region being the dominant segment in the US UTI Therapeutics market as the import and export greatly help in accelerating the market.

Along with many reputed hospitals located in this region, there also happen to be about 10k healthcare and pharmaceutical companies situated in this region which are a key factor in the growth of US UTI Therapeutics market.

Competitive Landscape:

There are many well-established players in the US UTI Therapeutics market such as Bristol Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Merck & Co., AbbVie, etc. These companies have a good amount of market share and typically have high dominance in the US UTI Therapeutics market.

However, there are also many budding players in this industry such as Dendreon, Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Agenus Inc., MacroGenics, Altimmune, etc. These companies do not have high market share, considering the fact that they are still in their growing phases.

It is evident that the United States Urinary Tract Infection Therapeutics Market has many well-established players but also leading and budding players who would continue to contribute towards the growth and expansion of this market in the US.

Recent Developments:

In July 2019, Pfizer acquired Array BioPharma which had two FDA approved drugs for the treatment of Urinary Tract Infection, i.e., BRAFTOVI, and MEKTOVI.

In December 2019, Johnson and Johnson completed the acquisition of TARIS Biomedical LLC which has a leading product, TAR-200 which makes sure the release of medicine into the bladder.

In October 2020, Bayer Ag successfully completed the acquisition of Asklepios BioPharmaceutical. Their portfolio primarily includes clinical and pre-clinical investigational candidates mainly for the treatment of metabolic, cardiovascular and neuromuscular diseases.

In October, 2021, Spero Therapeutics sought FDA?s approval for their Tebipenem HBr tablets as a treatment for Urinary Tract Infections.

In December 2022, FDA approved BRIUMVITM, and UNYVERO drug for the treatment of Urinary Tract Infection.

Future Outlook:

The US UTI Therapeutics Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of $% between the time periods 2022-2028 reaching ~ USD 2Bn. industry by 2028.

This market will be driven by rise in UTI cases, rise in UTI-related complications, rising cases of diabetes and kidney stones along with technological advancements in the UTI therapeutics market.

UTI cases have been constantly rising in the country and they are expected to rise in the upcoming years. This would further accelerate the US UTI Therapeutics market.

Despite UTI being a common infection, it still happens to result in many complications. The rising complications are also known for driving the US UTI Therapeutics Market.

The prevalence of Diabetes and Kidney stones pose a risk for the development of UTIs, which will help in the growth and expansion of the US UTI Therapeutics market.

Key Questions Market Research and Analysis Report

What is the current market size, both in terms of value and volume?

What is the historical growth rate of the market, and what are the projected growth rates for the future?

Who are the major players in the market, and what is their market share?

What are the market trends and dynamics influencing the industry?

What are the key drivers of market growth?

What are the challenges and barriers faced by market participants?

What are the emerging opportunities in the market?

What is the competitive landscape of the market?

What are the consumer preferences, behaviors, and buying patterns within the market?

What is the market segmentation, and how are different market segments performing?

