Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Truck laden with whisky catches fire in Taiwan's Kinmen

Cases of high-end Macallan whisky go up in flames, driver unhurt

  201
By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/01 15:35
Cargo of expensive Scotch whisky go up in flames. (CNA photo)

Cargo of expensive Scotch whisky go up in flames. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A flat-bed delivery truck was transporting 30 cases of high-end Macallan Scotch whisky on Wednesday (Jan. 31) when the driver discovered a fire emerging from his cargo.

After passing through the intersection of Qiongan Road in Anqi Village, Kinmen, he brought his truck to a halt as whisky-fueled flames rose in the sky and consumed his vehicle. For a while, an intense flame caused thick smoke to billow into the sky, per China Times.

Police deployed seven vehicles, with 13 firefighters. They were able to bring the fire under control within five minutes.

The driver escaped and no bystanders were injured. The cargo had a wholesale value of upwards of NT$2 million (US$64,000).

Truck laden with whisky catches fire in Taiwan's Kinmen
Firefighters rush to put out whisky fire. (Kinmen County Fire Bureau photo)

The cause of the fire is under investigation, though Kinmen County Fire Bureau First Batallion Captain Chen San-qi (陳叁奇) appealed to the public not to expose flammable items to the sun when placed on vehicles. He also warned about randomly disposing of cigarette butts, which could cause unintentional fires.
Scotch whisky
Kinmen
Kinmen County Fire Bureau
fire
Macallan Scotch
sherry oak

RELATED ARTICLES

Army to hold live-fire 'red beach' exercise in central Taiwan
Army to hold live-fire 'red beach' exercise in central Taiwan
2024/01/29 20:10
Midnight fire at factory in northern Taiwan
Midnight fire at factory in northern Taiwan
2024/01/29 09:28
Central Taiwan post office set on fire, manager stabbed
Central Taiwan post office set on fire, manager stabbed
2024/01/26 15:08
Shop fire in China's Jiangxi province kills 39, traps others
Shop fire in China's Jiangxi province kills 39, traps others
2024/01/25 13:18
Cold wave claims 11 lives within 1 day in Tainan
Cold wave claims 11 lives within 1 day in Tainan
2024/01/23 17:42