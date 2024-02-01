Truck laden with whisky catches fire in Taiwan's Kinmen

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A flat-bed delivery truck was transporting 30 cases of high-end Macallan Scotch whisky on Wednesday (Jan. 31) when the driver discovered a fire emerging from his cargo.

After passing through the intersection of Qiongan Road in Anqi Village, Kinmen, he brought his truck to a halt as whisky-fueled flames rose in the sky and consumed his vehicle. For a while, an intense flame caused thick smoke to billow into the sky, per China Times.

Police deployed seven vehicles, with 13 firefighters. They were able to bring the fire under control within five minutes.

The driver escaped and no bystanders were injured. The cargo had a wholesale value of upwards of NT$2 million (US$64,000).



Firefighters rush to put out whisky fire. (Kinmen County Fire Bureau photo)

The cause of the fire is under investigation, though Kinmen County Fire Bureau First Batallion Captain Chen San-qi (陳叁奇) appealed to the public not to expose flammable items to the sun when placed on vehicles. He also warned about randomly disposing of cigarette butts, which could cause unintentional fires.