Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Legislator to Taiwan president elect: 'I will hunt you down'

KMT's Hsieh Lung-chieh promises close supervision of Lai Ching-te during presidency

  502
By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/01 15:15
Hsieh Lung-chieh arrives at the Legislative Yuan on Thursday, umbrella in hand. (CNA photo)

Hsieh Lung-chieh arrives at the Legislative Yuan on Thursday, umbrella in hand. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kuomintang (KMT) legislator Hsieh Lung-chieh (謝龍介) arrived at the first session of Taiwan’s new Legislative Yuan on Thursday carrying an umbrella with a warning for Taiwan’s president-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德): “I will hunt you down.”

In Chinese, the message written on the umbrella reads more as a warning than a threat, meaning that Lai’s political decision-making will receive scrutiny from Hsieh. The umbrella featured a movie poster for the fictional film, “I Will Supervise You All My Life (一生監督你一人).”

Hsieh said that he trusts Lai’s wisdom, but he will still supervise him closely, per CNA. He said he had used the umbrella since Lai served as Taiwan’s premier.

Legislators gathered for the first session of the Legislative Yuan to meet after the Jan. 13 general election. During the session the KMT’s Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) was elected speaker, and a second vote to elect a deputy speaker is set for later in the afternoon.
Hsieh Lung-chieh (謝龍介)
Lai Ching-te (賴淸德)
Legislative Yuan
Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜)
Taiwan Legislative Yuan President

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's KMT legislators must show who they vote for as legislative speaker
Taiwan's KMT legislators must show who they vote for as legislative speaker
2024/01/31 20:11
TPP will vote for own Legislative Yuan speaker
TPP will vote for own Legislative Yuan speaker
2024/01/31 15:03
Taiwan People's Party in catbird seat in speaker race
Taiwan People's Party in catbird seat in speaker race
2024/01/29 20:03
Ko meets Taiwan People's Party lawmakers ahead of legislative leadership vote
Ko meets Taiwan People's Party lawmakers ahead of legislative leadership vote
2024/01/26 20:25
KMT settles on leadership picks for Taiwan legislature after brief challenge
KMT settles on leadership picks for Taiwan legislature after brief challenge
2024/01/22 13:46