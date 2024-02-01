Legislator to Taiwan president elect: 'I will hunt you down'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kuomintang (KMT) legislator Hsieh Lung-chieh (謝龍介) arrived at the first session of Taiwan’s new Legislative Yuan on Thursday carrying an umbrella with a warning for Taiwan’s president-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德): “I will hunt you down.”

In Chinese, the message written on the umbrella reads more as a warning than a threat, meaning that Lai’s political decision-making will receive scrutiny from Hsieh. The umbrella featured a movie poster for the fictional film, “I Will Supervise You All My Life (一生監督你一人).”

Hsieh said that he trusts Lai’s wisdom, but he will still supervise him closely, per CNA. He said he had used the umbrella since Lai served as Taiwan’s premier.

Legislators gathered for the first session of the Legislative Yuan to meet after the Jan. 13 general election. During the session the KMT’s Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) was elected speaker, and a second vote to elect a deputy speaker is set for later in the afternoon.