Michelin-starred Taiwan restaurant debuts in Taipei 101

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fujin Tree Taiwanese Cuisine and Champagne Restaurant opened a flagship space in Taipei 101 on Tuesday (Jan. 31).

The restaurant has garnered praise for its unique approach to Taiwanese cuisine, earning a spot in the Louis Vuitton City Guide travel book. Interior designer Song Yi (宋毅) has gone for a spacious and stylish ambiance.

Song adds a touch of elegance with raw serpentine stone from Hualien, while the glass tiles at the entrance subtly echo the brand's champagne focus. An open kitchen allows diners to witness the chef's culinary artistry firsthand.

Founder Wu Yu-chieh (吳羽傑), driven by a passion for promoting Taiwanese cuisine globally, embraced the challenge of opening in Taipei 101's competitive environment. He told Taiwan News that he aims to impress tourists with authentic yet innovative dishes, before expanding to London and New York.

Since the first restaurant was founded in 2014 in Songshan district the focus has been on innovative Taiwanese cuisine paired with champagne.

The new restaurant boasts an enticing menu featuring classic favorites alongside six exclusive new dishes.

One standout is the braised tofu with crab roe and seafood, requiring a three-day booking. This opulent dish features over a kilogram of fresh crabmeat, paired with a crab roe sauce, top-quality seafood, and hibiscus tofu for a burst of flavor in every bite.

Sturgeon with pickled vegetables is prized for its tenderness and lack of fishy flavor, and is simmered in a chicken bone broth. It is available for takeaway, making it a popular choice for Lunar New Year.

The seasonal strawberry parfait features fresh Kumamoto strawberries, homemade strawberry jam and jelly, creamy vanilla custard, and ice cream. The dessert requires an advance booking.

The wine list, curated by sommelier Ho Thomas (何信緯), features three selected options priced at NT$1,200 (US$38). These wines are chosen to neutralize the richness of Taiwanese cuisine and offer a delightful contrast to the palate.

Additionally, seven private dining rooms cater to business and family gatherings, while a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Fujin Tree Coffee provides a casual afternoon tea option starting at NT$1,200.

Fujin Tree Taiwanese Cuisine and Champagne Restaurant opens flagship store at Taipei 101. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu video)