Taiwan Lunar New Year's Eve forecast to be wet, cold

Holiday weather set to be wet and cold before turning dry and cold

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/01 13:49
Satellite image of Western Pacific. (CWA image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A meteorologist predicted that Wednesday (Feb. 7) will see wet and cold weather for the eve of Lunar New Year.

On his Facebook page "Teacher Lin's Weather Station," Lin Te-en (林得恩), head of National Taiwan University's Center for Weather and Climate Disaster Research on Thursday (Feb. 1) wrote: "This year's New Year's Eve will be wet and cold!"

Lin said that based on the latest European model, starting from Little New Year's Eve (Feb. 8) until New Year's Day (Jan. 10), there will be cooler temperatures due to the influence of a strong cold air mass moving south.

At the same time, moisture levels will increase, leading to brief, localized rain in the northern and eastern parts of the country. Additionally, there will be sporadic, short-lived showers in the mountainous areas of central and southern Taiwan.

The rest of the country will experience mostly cloudy weather. Overall, the weather pattern suggests an initial phase of wet and cold conditions followed by a transition to dry and cold weather later on.
