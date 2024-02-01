Art exhibit celebrates Taipei and Matsuyama friendship accord

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — To celebrate the 10th anniversary of a friendship accord between Taipei City and Matsuyama, Japanese artist Mika Ninagawa will present "Afterglow of Lives" at Songshan Cultural and Creative Park from Friday (Feb. 2) to March 3.

Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) was on hand at a press event for the exhibition, noting that exchanges between the cities began in 2009 and culminated in the signing of a friendship agreement in October 2014. He said this exhibition celebrates a decade of partnership and coincides with the upcoming Taipei Lantern Festival.



Matsuyama Mayor Katsuhito Noshi, artist Ninagawa Mika, Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an. (Taipei City Government photo)

Chiang praised the meticulous floral arrangements of visual artist Ninagawa Mika, who rose to fame in the 1990s first with her photography and later in the world of fashion and advertising. Her work is known for the use of bright colors together with flowers and landscapes.

Matsuyama Mayor Katsuhito Noshi said Matsuyama and Taipei have enjoyed many friendly exchanges in the past decade. He said that this special floral exhibition featuring Ninagawa Mika will coincide with the upcoming Taipei Lantern Festival.

Ninagawa Mika said this is her first exhibition in Taipei to include the creative team EiM. She added the exhibition intertwines the flow of time, such as birth and death, and makes many contrasts between light and dark.

The exhibition runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day, though it will be closed on Lunar New Year’s (Feb. 9). The exhibition is free to the general public.



Japanese artist, Ninagawa Mika, introduces her art exhibition. (Taipei City Government photo)