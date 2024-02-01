Taiwan Taoyuan Airport cancels 2 flights due to dense fog

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Dense fog led to the cancellation of two flights from Tokyo’s Narita Airport—Jetstar and Peach Airlines—scheduled to arrive at 1:20 a.m. and 1:25 a.m. on Thursday (Feb. 1).

Poor visibility caused the cancellations as Taoyuan International Airport was shrouded in fog, which continued through the early morning with runway visual range dropping to less than 600 meters, PTS reported. Most flights operating out of the airport were back on schedule by about 10 a.m.

The airport confirmed that both takeoffs and landings were back to normal. It said that airport staff, including ground crew and air traffic controllers, were working to overcome schedule delays caused by the early morning fog.

The airport also reminded passengers to pay more attention to flight conditions with the arrival of peak travel during the Lunar New Year. It encouraged passengers to arrive at the airport three hours before departure due to higher passenger volume.

It estimated that the total single-day volume for passengers (both inbound and outbound) could reach 130,000 between Feb. 8 to 11. It also predicted the total passenger volume during the holiday to be 1.16 million passengers.