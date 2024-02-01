Commitments to Taiwan already made clear: US National Security Advisor

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S.’ commitments to Taiwan are already clear, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said at a Council on Foreign Relations event on Wednesday (Jan. 31).

“I think the U.S. position when it comes to Taiwan actually is clear because it’s a position that we have sustained to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait for decades,” Sullivan said, pointing to the Taiwan Relations Act and the three communiques. “The Taiwan Relations Act is a unique instrument—we don’t have it with other countries; we don’t have it with Ukraine—that does talk about American commitments to support Taiwan in various ways,” he said.

The White House official said the purpose of Washington’s policy on Taiwan and cross-strait relations is intended to prevent a regional conflict that would require the U.S. to intervene. This is how the Biden administration has approached Taiwan Strait affairs, he said.

Sullivan said China was “diverging” from policies that uphold peace and stability in the region and that the U.S. has and would continue to “call them out” for attempting to unilaterally change the status quo. “That is what the Biden administration is pursuing and we think that that is well understood by our partners and should be well understood in Beijing,” he said.

In talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (王毅) last week, Sullivan reiterated that the U.S. remained committed to its “one China” policy comprised of the Taiwan Relations Act, Three Communiques, and Six Assurances. The U.S. opposes unilateral changes to the status quo, does not support Taiwan independence, and expects cross-strait issues to be resolved peacefully, he added.