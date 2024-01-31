First Phosphate Announces Launch of 25,000 m Drill Campaign at its Bégin-Lamarche Project

Saguenay, Quebec - Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2024 - First Phosphate Corp. (CSE: PHOS) (OTC: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) ("First Phosphate" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will undertake a 25,000 m drill program at its Bégin-Lamarche Project. The drilling program follows the Company's recent financing raising gross proceeds of $8.2 million and is intended to lead to a maiden NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate followed by a PEA.



"The upcoming drill program at Bégin-Lamarche is all encompassing and should confirm the full extension of the known phosphate layers across a strike length at surface of over 3 kilometers," explained First Phosphate CEO, John Passalacqua. "The Begin-Lamarche property is found at only 70 km for the deep-sea port of Saguenay and brings with it tremendous logistical advantages to the Company."



"In our experience, proximity to port and access to infrastructure and workforce are the single largest determinants of the economic viability of any phosphate project. Bégin-Lamarche has all these strong requisites. We feel that it could become one of the first phosphate mines to see production in Quebec. This extensive drill program is meant to accelerate its development."



Drilling Program at Bégin-Lamarche



The Company will undertake a 25,000 m drill program at Bégin-Lamarche in the coming weeks in order to be in a position to calculate a maiden NI 43-101 resource estimate that should lead to an eventual PEA. The drilling plan consists of drilling the 3 km long phosphate mineralization strike zone at every 100 meter section and at every 50 meters within the section (See Figure 1). The program will start in the coming weeks with 3 drill rigs with one drill rig being mobilized per week. The Company has existing drill permits to start the program immediately and has recently requested additional drill permits to expand the drilling horizons.



The drilling program will be managed by Laurentia Exploration from Jonquière, Québec. Drilling operations will be managed by First Nations Drilling of Mashteuiatsh, Québec and Forages Diafor of Rivière-Héva, Québec.



In summer 2023, the Company drilled 21 holes at Bégin-Lamarche for a total 4,544 m of drilling. The following table lists selected intersections obtained during the 2023 drill program.



Table 1 - Selected Intersections from the 2023 Drill Program at Bégin-Lamarche





Hole_Id



From

(m) To (m) Length(m) P 2 O 5 (%) Fe 2 O 3 (%) TiO 2 (%) Zone BL-23-01 131.90 215.40 83.50 7.82 27.13 4.16 Northern BL-23-03 13.80 78.00 64.20 8.43 28.17 4.37 Northern BL-23-18 55.90 141.45 85.55 8.75 28.62 4.18 Northern BL-23-19 197.40 308.20 110.80 7.02 25.46 3.30 Northern BL-23-21 122.85 255.00 133.20 6.75 24.37 3.94 Northern BL-23-14 18.00 151.45 133.45 5.00 27.17 4.15 Southern BL-23-15 50.00 183.65 133.65 4.50 19.88 3.36 Southern BL-23-16 97.00 131.50 34.50 9.99 29.83 5.50 Southern

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:The scientific and technical disclosure for First Phosphate included in this news release have been reviewed and approved by Gilles Laverdière, P.Geo. Mr. Laverdière is Chief Geologist of the Company and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has verified the data disclosed in this news release.First Phosphate is a mineral development company fully dedicated to extracting and purifying phosphate for the production of cathode active material for the Lithium Iron Phosphate ("LFP") battery industry. First Phosphate is committed to producing at high purity level, in responsible manner and with low anticipated carbon footprint. First Phosphate plans to vertically integrate from mine source directly into the supply chains of major North American LFP battery producers that require battery grade LFP cathode active material emanating from a consistent and secure supply source. First Phosphate holds over 1,500 sq. km of royalty-free district-scale land claims in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean Region of Quebec, Canada that it is actively developing. First Phosphate properties consist of rare anorthosite igneous phosphate rock that generally yields high purity phosphate material devoid of high concentrations of harmful elements.Jérôme Cliche, VP, Business DevelopmentTel: +1 (514) 815-8799Investor Relations: investor@firstphosphate.com Media Relations: media@firstphosphate.com Website: www.FirstPhosphate.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/FirstPhosphate LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/first-phosphate

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.