Funding approved for MRT extension from Taipei to Keelung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Funding has been approved for an extension to the MRT system in northern Taiwan that will connect Keelung to Taipei's network.

The Cabinet approved the NT$69.689 billion (US$2.23 billion) in funding for the project on Wednesday (Jan. 31) and said it will be split between the Taipei, New Taipei, and Keelung city governments, and the central government. The project is expected to be completed and opened in 2033, per CNA.

The extension will continue the MRT’s blue line from Nangang Exhibition Center and add 17 extra stops to Keelung harbor. A separate line connecting the brown line from Donghu to the Keelung extension line will also be built, and will pass through an area of Xizhi north of an existing rail line.

In a post on Wednesday evening, Keelung legislator Tsai Shih-ying (蔡適應) said he heard the funding was approved during a phone call with transport minister Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) earlier in the day. Tsai said he was happy to have lived up to his constituent’s expectations on the last day of his term as legislator.

Keelung will be the fourth city to be serviced by the network after it is connected to the MRT system that has lines in Taoyuan, Taipei, and New Taipei.