Taichung police beef up sobriety checkpoints

Police to step up checkpoints, patrols as Lunar New Year nears

By Michael Nakhiengchanh, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/31 20:14
Taichung police at a sobriety checkpoint. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taichung City Police will step up its checkpoints and patrols to combat drunk driving from Jan. 29 to Feb. 18.

Taichung police announced a “Drunk Driving Enforcement Plan” on Monday (Jan. 29), per CNA. The initiative calls for 24-hour patrols and more DUI roadside checks.

With Lunar New Year approaching, companies have been hosting end of year banquets, the police said. As such they expect more people to be drinking.

Police reported 8,183 drunk driving incidents in 2023, including 31 deaths and 1,434 injuries related to drunk driving. Although the numbers are better than 2022, the police said they would remain vigilant, per Liberty Times.

The police said they hoped multiple inspections and stepping up patrols would deter drunk driving during the Lunar New Year festivities.
