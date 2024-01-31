Gogoro unveils new Pulse flagship Smartscooter in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese electric scooter maker and battery-swapping infrastructure provider Gogoro unveiled its new flagship Pulse Smartscooter on Tuesday (Jan. 30) in Taipei.

The Pulse comes with a new aerodynamic design, a new 9 kW Gogoro-designed powertrain, adaptive active-matrix lighting, and an HD panoramic touch display. Its chassis helps reduce drag and takes advantage of airflow to cool the electric motor.

Gogoro’s powertrain (Hyper Drive) for the Pulse was designed to increase performance while lowering energy consumption. It has a new high-performance H1 motor and a redesigned electric power plant. The powertrain also comes with a hybrid water and air dual-cooing system.

The Pulse can go 0-50 kph in 3.05 seconds, has a max power output of 9 kW, 11,000 max RPM, and 378 nm of rear wheel torque. For comparison, Gogoro’s SuperSport scooter goes 0-50 kph in 3.9 seconds and has a max power output of 7.6 kW.

Gogoro Pulse's HD touch display. (Gogoro photo)

Gogoro’s newest two-wheeler also comes with an active-matrix lighting system with 13 independent LED units that switch on to adapt to the rider’s speed, turns, and weather conditions. With increased speed, the Pulse’s lights will shine further, and while turning they will provide wider bands of light aimed in the direction of each turn.

The Pulse is equipped with a 10.25-inch HD touch display that integrates with Gogoro’s iQ Touch HD user interface that lets riders select different ride modes, navigation with real-time traffic information, and GoStation locations. Riders can pick one of six ride modes including Range, Dirt, City, Touring, Track, or Custom.

The display is also the first two-wheeler in the world to be powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon QWM2290 processor.

The Pulse is expected to begin shipping in Taiwan late during the second quarter.





(Gogoro photo)