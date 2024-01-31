Taiwan Taoyuan Airport expects 1.16 million travelers over Lunar New Year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport is advising passengers to arrive well in advance as it expects over 1 million travelers over the Lunar New Year.

Lunar New Year from Feb. 7 to Feb. 15 will see an expected 1.16 million passengers. In response, Taoyuan International Airport Corporation (TIAC) urged passengers to arrive at the airport at least three hours in advance.

TIAC said in a press release Wednesday (Jan. 31) the peak of inbound and outbound flights during the Lunar New Year is expected to be from Feb. 8-11. It predicted the single-day passenger volume during this period will be more than 130,000 passengers.

Meanwhile, the average daily volume during the nine days will be 128,000 passengers, reaching 90% of the average daily volume of 142,000 seen in 2019 during the last Lunar New Year before the pandemic.

The airport has approved 210 additional flights during the Lunar New Year, with most flights on Feb. 9, which has 39 additional flights.



Passenger empties out thermos before entering security check. (TIAC photo)

As the Lunar New Year coincides with the winter vacation for Taiwan's schools, the airport company said the peak period for outbound flights at Terminal 1 is from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. For Terminal 2, the peak hours for departures are from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The airport corporation advises passengers to prepare in advance to expedite the security check process before boarding. Suggestions include pouring out thermos bottles and beverages, removing jackets, hats, and metal belts, emptying pockets, and taking out electronic devices such as laptops to save time at customs.