Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

US lawmaker confirms plan to visit Taiwan

Mike Gallagher says Taiwan trip in the works

  206
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/31 14:32
Mike Gallagher ponders over game board simulating Chinese invasion of Taiwan. (Twitter, The Select Committee on the CCP photo)

Mike Gallagher ponders over game board simulating Chinese invasion of Taiwan. (Twitter, The Select Committee on the CCP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Representative Mike Gallagher revealed plans to visit Taiwan on Tuesday (Jan. 30).

Following a hearing on the Chinese Communist Party and its support for Russia, Iran, and North Korea, Gallagher said he would travel to Taiwan but did not say when.

Gallagher, the chair of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, said that Taiwan remains a top priority despite the Russia-Ukraine war and conflicts in the Middle East. He said the goal was to prevent a conflict in the Taiwan Strait, per CNA.

He added it was important to learn from the failures in Ukraine and the Middle East and to apply those lessons to the Indo-Pacific region. The U.S. does not seek war; rather, the emphasis is on deterrence, Gallagher said.

Focusing solely on the Middle East and neglecting the Indo-Pacific would result in a regional conflict and lead to greater costs, the representative said. Therefore, the region remains the primary task of the national security defense system, with a focus on strengthening conventional deterrence and cooperating with allies, he said.

During the hearing, Gallagher said: “We are in a decisive moment for U.S. national security. As we watch China undertake the largest peacetime military buildup since at least World War II, it finds eager friends in Moscow, Tehran, and Pyongyang. We ignore them at our peril.”

Gallagher last visited Taiwan in February 2023 and met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德). During the trip, he pledged to help speed up arms deliveries to Taiwan.
Taiwan Strait conflict
Mike Gallagher
Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party
CCP

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan could become the next Ukraine: NATO secretary-general
Taiwan could become the next Ukraine: NATO secretary-general
2024/01/30 19:25
Taiwan's Kuma Academy organizes disaster management training session
Taiwan's Kuma Academy organizes disaster management training session
2024/01/28 16:34
Taiwan legislative speaker shows support for parliamentary diplomacy
Taiwan legislative speaker shows support for parliamentary diplomacy
2024/01/20 17:15
Leading US Congress members plan visits to Taiwan
Leading US Congress members plan visits to Taiwan
2024/01/18 17:51
Meme of the Day: Taiwan presidential contest sees Formosan black bear victory
Meme of the Day: Taiwan presidential contest sees Formosan black bear victory
2024/01/13 20:58