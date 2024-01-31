Flip for Good Fortune With 7-Eleven’s New Set of Four Limited Edition ‘Sanrio Characters Double-Sided Lucky Flip Plushies’ This Chinese New Year!

Product Dimensions:



* Blossoms of Wealth Mini Gift Box: Approx. 19cm (diameter) x 4cm (height)



CAUTION



Chipped or cracked product should be discarded.

Not suitable for microwave, oven or dishwasher.

Wood is a natural material, colour variance is a normal phenomenon and will not affect product quality. Uneven natural wood texture and surface may result slight colour variance on decoration. This natural variance of the wooden material cannot be used as grounds for refund or exchange.

No direct contact of liquid, oil and acidic food.

This product has passed US FDA food contact requirements.

USE AND CARE



Wash and dry the product by dry cloth immediately after each use.

Do not soak in water or wash with harsh detergents, simply wash with warm soapy water after each use and dry with towel or air dry.

Ensure the product is completely dry after cleaning to prevent mildew growth.

Store in a dry location. Do not leave in direct sunlight.

Do not use hard items for washing or impacting the product to avoid scratching.

