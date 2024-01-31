Ed Sheeran to perform in Taiwan on Saturday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.K. pop star Ed Sheeran is slated to perform in Kaohsiung on Saturday (Feb. 3) and the Kaohsiung City Government is launching a ticket exchange discount promotion for visiting concertgoers.

As part of his "Mathematics Tour," Sheeran will deliver his second-ever performance in Taiwan on Feb. 3 at the Kaohsiung National Stadium. Tickets, which were available on the Kham Ticketing website, have sold out, except for wheelchair seating.

Doors open at 4 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m. The opening act will be U.K. singer and songwriter Calum Scott. There will be an intermission at 7:45 p.m. and Sheeran will go on at 8:15 p.m.

The Kaohsiung City Economic Development Bureau announced on Monday (Jan. 29) that it is offering a promotion that allows fans to show their tickets to receive coupons at shopping districts and night markets in designated areas, aiming to channel the concert crowd to local businesses. Fans can redeem their concert tickets from Feb. 2-4 at the service desks of six Kaohsiung Metro stations, including Zuoying Station, Kaohsiung Arena Station, Kaohsiung Station, Formosa Boulevard Station, Sanduo Shopping District Station, and Yanchengpu Station.

In addition to 44 shopping areas and night markets in Kaohsiung, these coupons also apply to more than 50 Izakayas (Japanese-style bars), restaurants, bars, snack shops, and hot pot eateries. The ticket stubs will only be scanned for QR code verification upon redemption, and they will not be collected or stamped.

From 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, some MRT station redemption desks will also extend their service until midnight, in conjunction with the time crowds disperse from the concert.

For more promotion information, please visit the bureau's Facebook page or call 07-9722195.