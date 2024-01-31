Taiwan's Pingtung wins 'Best Tourism Film' at Cannes World Film Festival

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A promotional film released at the end of 2023 by the Pingtung County Government, "Multidimensional Pingtung," (屏東多向度) won the Best Tourism Film at the Cannes World Film Festival.

The film has a lively pace and is filled with bright chromatic colors, showing off the breadth and depth of different environments within the county. Pingtung County Magistrate Chou Chun-mi (周春米) said the award shows the beautiful scenery of southern Taiwan is now recognized internationally, welcoming tourists from all over the world, per a Pingtung County overnment press release.

Chou says the three-minute film takes audiences to the amazing heights of local mountains as well as deep into the seas, along with introducing the sincerity and kindness of local people. Chou welcomed all ages and nationalities to come and experience the wonderful sights of Pingtung.

Pingtung County Government’s Information and International Affairs Department noted that many of the films it has released in recent years, produced by MARQ Films, have garnered international awards, including "Where Plus," "Some More in Pingtung,” and “Time Will Tell."

The Pingtung County Government believes the latest travel video shows the unique natural landforms, architectural styles, and culture of southern Taiwan.