Phase 1 of wind farm on Taiwan’s west coast nearly complete

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Phase 1 of the Greater Changhua offshore wind farm has reduced carbon emissions by 830,000 metric tons since the first wind turbine was connected to the power grid in April 2022, Danish multinational energy company Orsted said recently.

The company said offshore wind power development is contributing to Taiwan’s net zero goal of carbon reduction, with Phase 1 at this wind farm contributing carbon reduction that is equivalent to 6,400 Taipei Daan Forest Parks, per Economic Daily News.

An Orsted press release noted offshore wind farm development in Greater Changhua now includes 107 installed wind turbines, with 85% connected to the power grid. This is the equivalent of 700 MW of grid-connected capacity, which is the highest amongst any single wind farm in Taiwan.

“The Greater Changhua offshore wind farm has continued to steadily produce clean power. Especially in winter, when wind conditions in the Taiwan Strait have become more favorable, this fully demonstrates the advantages of large-scale offshore wind farms and creates carbon reduction benefits," said Orsted Taiwan Chairperson Christy Wang (汪欣潔).

Wang said she is looking forward to the final stage of wind turbine installation and grid connection at the Greater Changhua wind farm in February, fully completing the 900 MW grid-connected capacity, which has a life cycle of several decades.

Orsted employs a professional team of 10 workers dedicated to wind farm maintenance and operations based in Taichung Port. The team also has the world's first customized Taiwan-registered vessel dedicated to operations and wind farm maintenance, ensuring operational efficiency and stable production of clean electricity.

With Phase 1 of the 900 MW Greater Changhua offshore wind farm completed, the company will soon move to Phase II of the Greater Changhua offshore wind farm with 920 MW installed capacity, which it hopes to complete by 2025.

With both phases of the wind farm complete, the annual clean electricity output is equivalent to three coal-fired units at Taichung Thermal Power Plant and the annual electricity consumption of 2 million Taiwanese households.