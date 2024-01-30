New cold front coming to Taiwan next week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A meteorologist recommended the public make the most of the current warm spell by doing spring cleaning as another cold front is forecast to arrive next Wednesday (Feb. 7).

On his Facebook page "Teacher Lin's Weather Station," Lin Te-en (林得恩), head of National Taiwan University's Center for Weather and Climate Disaster Research said the north is expected to have another cold front next Wednesday and Thursday (Feb. 8).

The Central Weather Administration (CWA) predicts southeasterly winds to affect Taiwan on Tuesday and Wednesday (Jan. 30-31). Daytime temperatures around 30 C are expected in the south and 25 C for the rest of Taiwan. Localized showers are expected in the east and the Hengchun Peninsula, while it will be partly cloudy to clear in other areas.

The CWA predicted that on Friday (Feb. 2), the northeasterly monsoon will strengthen slightly. Only the north will see a slight drop in daytime temperature, with highs around 21-22 C. On Saturday (Feb. 3), temperatures in the north will rise again.

On Friday and Saturday, localized showers are expected north of Taoyuan, the east, and the Hengchun Peninsula. Other areas will see partly cloudy to sunny skies.

On Sunday (Feb. 4), showers are likely in the east and the Hengchun Peninsula, while other areas will experience partly cloudy to clear conditions. On Monday (Feb. 5), showers are forecast in the north and east, while other areas will be partly cloudy to clear.

Lin said modeling shows cold air from China will arrive in the north next Wednesday and Thursday, potentially reaching the level of a cold air mass or cold wave.