Ukraine updates: German politicians press Scholz on Taurus

Meanwhile, China's vice foreign minister has met with the Ukrainian ambassador to China to exchange views on the conflict.

German politicians press Scholz on Taurus missiles delivery

Politicians from Germany's ruling coalition have increased pressure on Chancellor Olaf Scholz regarding the delivery of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.

"We should deliver Taurus cruise missiles quickly," Bundestag Vice President Katrin Göring-Eckardt of the Greens told the newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung on Tuesday.

Germany must "measure itself against what we have promised. And we have promised that we will provide everything we can and that Ukraine needs. Taurus is what we have and what Ukraine needs now," she added.

Free Democratic Party (FDP) parliamentary group leader Christian Dürr also told the newspaper that supporting Kyiv with the missiles "would be sensible and right."

"We must always be aware that Ukraine is not only defending itself in the fight against Putin, but also the democratic values and convictions that we share," Dürr said.

The German Taurus missiles can hit targets up to 500 kilometers (310.6 miles) away with great precision.

Kyiv officially requested the cruise missiles from Berlin in May last year. In a Sunday interview with German broadcaster ARD, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it was regrettable that Germany was not prepared to supply Ukraine with the missiles.

Chinese, Ukrainian diplomats discuss bilateral ties

China's vice foreign minister exchanged views with the Ukrainian ambassador to China over the ongoing conflict, a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement said Tuesday.

Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong told Ambassador Pavlo Riabikin that both Beijing and Kyiv should respect each other and treat each other with sincerity in order to promote the steady and long-term development of bilateral relations.

